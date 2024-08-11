It’s raining cats and dogs!

కాశీ వెళ్తూ పిల్లిని చంకన పెట్టుకెళ్లినట్టు,పిల్లి మెడలో గంట కట్టడం, పొయ్యిలో పిల్లి లేవలేదు... ఇలా తెలుగులో పిల్లి మీద నుడికారాలు చాలానే ఉన్నాయి. ఇలాంటివి ప్రయోగిస్తుంటే సంభాషణలో చమత్కారం ఉట్టిపడుతుంది.

August 11, 2024 / 05:44 AM IST

కాశీ వెళ్తూ పిల్లిని చంకన పెట్టుకెళ్లినట్టు,పిల్లి మెడలో గంట కట్టడం, పొయ్యిలో పిల్లి లేవలేదు… ఇలా తెలుగులో పిల్లి మీద నుడికారాలు చాలానే ఉన్నాయి. ఇలాంటివి ప్రయోగిస్తుంటే సంభాషణలో చమత్కారం ఉట్టిపడుతుంది.ఇంగ్లిష్‌లోనూ అంతే! ఓ తండ్రీకూతుళ్లు

తమ మాటల్లో ‘పిల్లి’ని సందర్భానికి అనుగుణంగా ప్రయోగిస్తూ సంభాషణకు జీవకళ ఎలా తీసుకువచ్చారో చూడండి.

Daughter: Today our teacher went to the principal’s room for ten minutes.

Father: She was not in the class for ten minutes, am I right?

Daughter: Dad, I have a cat for you.

Father: Beti, there’s not even a pet cat in our home.

Daughter: There is one!

Father: But where is it?

Daughter: In my sentence!

Father: O you mean the word ‘cat’, you smart girl.

Daughter: Today our teacher went to the principal’s room for ten minutes.

Father: She was not in the class for ten minutes, am I right?

Daughter: Yes. When she returned, she found us shouting, shrieking, laughing. &

Father: Making a lot of noise.The teacher must have been angry.

Daughter: The teacher said, ‘When the cat is away, the mice will play.’

Father: Nicely said. Did you understand?

Daughter: Yes, we did. And we laughed. We enjoyed the expression. Are there more such interesting sentences with cat?

Father: By the by, how’s the weather now?

Daughter: It’s raining.

Father: Drizzling or pouring?

Daughter: It’s raining hard, dad.

Father: It’s raining cats and dogs!

Daughter: What?

Father: That’s the expression for heavy rain.

Daughter: Fine!

Father: Once you told me about a mischievous lad in your class.

Daughter: Yes, dad. He teases others, he beats others.

Father: Why don’t you complain against him to the teacher or the principal?

Daughter:We’re afraid of the guy. Who will speak against him?

Father: Who will bell the cat?

Daughter: O dad! I’ve got the meaning. You know such nice expressions.

Father: What’s your brother doing right now? Is he in his room, reading?

Daughter: No. He’s pacing the floor. Up and down the room.

Father: I thought he was preparing for his exam tomorrow.

Daughter: He is not thorough with his lessons. He’s feeling very nervous.

Father: He can’t keep still, right?

Daughter: Yes, dad.

Father: He’s like a cat on hot bricks!

Daughter: Wonderful, dad! Any more expressions with ‘cat’?

Father: Let the cat out of the bag, curiosity killed the cat &

Daughter: Please explain.

Father: Not now, later on. Let’s see about your brother.

Bargain… No gain

Shopper: How much is this, sir?

Shopkeeper: Just 400 rupees a kilo, madam.

Shopper: Won’t you give me for 200?

Shopkeeper: Why not? & Here’s your packet.

Shopper: Thank you. If I hadn’t bargained, you wouldn’t have given.

Shopkeeper: That’s a half-kilo packet, madam. Thank you.

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

Read Today's Latest Sunday Telugu News