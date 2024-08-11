Apps:
It’s raining cats and dogs!

కాశీ వెళ్తూ పిల్లిని చంకన పెట్టుకెళ్లినట్టు,పిల్లి మెడలో గంట కట్టడం, పొయ్యిలో పిల్లి లేవలేదు… ఇలా తెలుగులో పిల్లి మీద నుడికారాలు చాలానే ఉన్నాయి. ఇలాంటివి ప్రయోగిస్తుంటే సంభాషణలో చమత్కారం ఉట్టిపడుతుంది.ఇంగ్లిష్‌లోనూ అంతే! ఓ తండ్రీకూతుళ్లు
తమ మాటల్లో ‘పిల్లి’ని సందర్భానికి అనుగుణంగా ప్రయోగిస్తూ సంభాషణకు జీవకళ ఎలా తీసుకువచ్చారో చూడండి.

Daughter: Today our teacher went to the principal’s room for ten minutes.
Father: She was not in the class for ten minutes, am I right?
Daughter: Dad, I have a cat for you.
Father: Beti, there’s not even a pet cat in our home.

Daughter: There is one!
Father: But where is it?

Daughter: In my sentence!
Father: O you mean the word ‘cat’, you smart girl.

Daughter: Today our teacher went to the principal’s room for ten minutes.
Father: She was not in the class for ten minutes, am I right?

Daughter: Yes. When she returned, she found us shouting, shrieking, laughing. &
Father: Making a lot of noise.The teacher must have been angry.

Daughter: The teacher said, ‘When the cat is away, the mice will play.’
Father: Nicely said. Did you understand?

Daughter: Yes, we did. And we laughed. We enjoyed the expression. Are there more such interesting sentences with cat?
Father: By the by, how’s the weather now?

Daughter: It’s raining.
Father: Drizzling or pouring?

Daughter: It’s raining hard, dad.
Father: It’s raining cats and dogs!

Daughter: What?
Father: That’s the expression for heavy rain.

Daughter: Fine!
Father: Once you told me about a mischievous lad in your class.

Daughter: Yes, dad. He teases others, he beats others.
Father: Why don’t you complain against him to the teacher or the principal?

Daughter:We’re afraid of the guy. Who will speak against him?
Father: Who will bell the cat?

Daughter: O dad! I’ve got the meaning. You know such nice expressions.
Father: What’s your brother doing right now? Is he in his room, reading?

Daughter: No. He’s pacing the floor. Up and down the room.
Father: I thought he was preparing for his exam tomorrow.

Daughter: He is not thorough with his lessons. He’s feeling very nervous.
Father: He can’t keep still, right?

Daughter: Yes, dad.
Father: He’s like a cat on hot bricks!

Daughter: Wonderful, dad! Any more expressions with ‘cat’?
Father: Let the cat out of the bag, curiosity killed the cat &

Daughter: Please explain.
Father: Not now, later on. Let’s see about your brother.

Bargain… No gain
Shopper: How much is this, sir?
Shopkeeper: Just 400 rupees a kilo, madam.
Shopper: Won’t you give me for 200?
Shopkeeper: Why not? & Here’s your packet.
Shopper: Thank you. If I hadn’t bargained, you wouldn’t have given.
Shopkeeper: That’s a half-kilo packet, madam. Thank you.

-సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,
రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

