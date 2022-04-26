Special Drawingrights Are Related To

April 26, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

1. Who was the Father of operation Flood?

a) Norman Borlaug

b) M.S. Swaminathan

c) Verghese Kurien

d) Williams Gande

2. When Green Revolution started in India?

a) 1960-1961 b) 1970-1971

c) 1966-1967 d) 1964-1965

3. Which Revolution was the cause of increasing oil production?

a) White Revolution

b) Yellow Revolution

c) Green Revolution

d) Grey Revolution

4. Which is the correct statement?

a) Operation flood stated in 1970

b) Multi crop system in 1965

c) Land reforms in 1948

d) IADP started in 1960-1961

5. Which is the incorrect statement?

a) MRTP Act 1969

b) FERA Act 1975

c) SICA Act 1985

d) FEMA Act 1999

6. Economic planing is an essential Feature of?

a) Mixed Economy

b) Socialist Economy

c) Dual Economy

d) Capitalist Economy

7. Where are Indias fertilizer industries situated?

a) Nangal b) Sindri

c) Vishaka d) pali

8. When Banking Regulation Act was passed in?

a) 1948 b) 1949

c) 1950 d) 1951

9. Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) established in?

a) 1985 b) 1990

c) 1992 d) 1988

10. Match the following

i. LIC a. 1982

ii. IFCI b. 1964

iii. IDBI c. 1948

iv. EXIM BANK d. 1956

a) i-a, ii-b, iii-c, iv-d

b) i-b, ii-a, iii-c, iv-d

c) i-d, ii-c, iii-b, iv-a

d) i-d, ii-a, iii-b, iv-c

11. Which five year plan is also known as D.P. Dhar?

a) 2nd plan b) 3rd plan

c) 4th plan d) 5th plan

12. Which is the correct statement?

a) 1st plan – 1950-1956

b) 3rd plan – 1960-1966

c) 8th plan – 1990-1995

d) 11th plan – 2007-2012

13. Which five plan focused on Faster and Inclusive growth rate?

a) 8th plan b) 9th plan

c) 11th plan d) 12th plan

14. Which is the incorrect statement?

a) 5th plan focused on Poverty

b) 2nd plan focused on Industries

c) 9th plan focused on Social Justice and Equality

d) 10th plan focused on Employment and Energy

15. When minimum Needs programme (MNP) started?

a) 1973 b) 1974

c) 1975 d) 1976

16. DWCRA programme started in?

a) 1980 b) 1982

c) 1985 d) 1990

17. Match the following.

a. TRYSEM i. 1993

b. NREP ii. 1983

c. RLEGP iii. 1980

d. PMRY iv. 1979

a) a-i, b-ii, c-iii, d-iv

b) a-iv, b-iii, c-ii, d-i

c) a-i, b-ii, c-iv, d-iii

d) a-ii, b-iii, c-i, d-iv

18. ICICI the Name of a?

a) Corporation

b) Organisation

c) Financial Institution

d) None

19. 1982 July 12 the ARDC was merged Into?

a) SEBI b) NABARD

c) IDBI d) RBI

20. The Cooperative credit societies have a?

a) Two tier structure

b) Three tier structure

c) Four tier structure

d) Five tier structure

21. Indias first operative Special Economy zone is at?

a) Tirupur b) Nagpur

c) Indore d) Noida

22. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in famous for?

a) Leather

b) Railway coaches

c) Iron d) Aluminium

23. The National Housing Bank established in?

a) 1998 b) 1988

c) 1978 d) 1990

24. Reserve Bank of India was Nationalised in the year?

a) 1935 b) 1944

c) 1949 d) 1950

25. How many Banks were Nationalised in 1980?

a) 10 b) 8 c) 7 d) 6

26. Disguised unemployment refers to?

a) Persons with no Job

b) Unemployment among women

c) More persons employed for a job which few can accomplish

d) Unemployment of people above 60 years of age

27. which is the incorrect statement?

a) MSY1993

b) MPLADS- 1995

c) SJSRY- 1997

d) SGSY- 1999

28. The head Quarters of world trade organisation is in?

a) Newyark b) New Jersey c) Geneva d) London

29. Fiscal policy in india is Formulated by?

a) RBI b) SEBI

c) Planing commission

d) Finance ministry

30. Special drawing rights (SDRs) relate is?

a) The world bank b) RBI c) IMF d) WTO

31. Who estimated the poverty for the first time in India?

a) Dadabai Naoroji

b) Dandekar & Rath

c) VKRV Rao

d) Harda Domar

32. Cash Reserve Commission (CRR) is governed by the?

a) Planning commission

b) RBI c) SBI

d) Commercial Banks

33. Nature of unemployment in agriculture in India in?

a) Seasonal unemployment b) Voluntary unemployment

c) Disguised unemployment d) Cyclical unemployment

34. During periods of Inflations, Bank Rates should?

a) Decrease b) Increase c) Constant d) Fluctuate

35. During periods of Inflations, Price Ratio should?

a) Increase b) Constant

c) Fluctuate d) Decrease

36. Which is the biggest Commercial bank in India?

a) RBI b) SBI

c) EXIM Bank d) ICICI

37. Which is the biggest tax paying sector in India?

a) Financial sector

b) Agriculture sector

c) Industrial sector

d) Transport sector

38. Comprehensive crop Insurence scheme (CCI) was Implemented on?

a) 1975-76 b) 1985-86

c) 1990-91 d) 1999-2000

ANSWERS

1. c 2. c 3. b 4. c 5. b 6. b 7. b 8. b 9. b 10. c 11. d 12. d 13. c 14. d 15. b 16. b 17.b 18.c 19.b 20.b 21.c 22.c 23.b 24.c 25.d 26.c 27.b 28.c 29.d 30.c 31.a 32.b 33.c 34.b 35.a 36.b 37.c 38.b

