Management of disaster: Phase of disaster management.
1st phase: Response & Relief
Communication setup & Altering the complete Bureaucracy
2nd phase: Rehabilitation & Reconstruction
Shelters provide, persons shift
3rd phase: Mitigation
a. Structural Mitigation
A way from disaster from disaster prone areas.
b. Non – Structural Mitigation
Making awareness in public Community Org.., Student Org.. – one to be trained he making every one to participated.
4th phase: Preparedness
This is the final stage of disaster, prepared to face any type of disaster.
Disaster Management Authority
Broadly divided into 6 levels
1. International system
2. National system
3. State system
4. District system
5. Mandal system
6. Village system
I. International Disaster Management system (IDMS)
UNO has prepared IDMS report in 1989 with the title ‘LIVING WITH RISK’
Identified & declared 1999-2000 as ‘International declare for disaster management’
In 1994 established an international conference on disaster management.
In Japan, Yokohama city where complete international conference has been held, popularly known as ‘Yokohama Strategy’.
Strategies of international conference.
Strengthening UNO to control disasters
All world countries should be inspired & encouraged creating a machinery.
Steps by UNO
1. In 1990, International Coordination Group was for DM & Tsunami control in Pacific area – In France
2. In 1990, International information center was established in Honolulu (Japan)
3. In 1990, International Disaster control center in Indonesia.
4. In 1990, Deep ocean Assessment Reporting system (DART) in New York (USA).
5. In 1995, UNDMT – UN, DM-Team.
Five organisations Involved in this team.
1. FAO – Food & Agri Org.
2. ILO – International Labour Org.
3. UNDP – UN Department Program
4. UNFPA – UN Fund for Population Activity
5. WHO – Worls Health Org.
II. National Disaster Management System (NDMS)
Disaster management Act – May 30th 2005 Act was passed.
Came into force – 29th sep 2006 effectively implemented.
There are 7 segments (NDMS was implementing) in national system.
1. NDMA – National DM Authority on the act on December 23rd, 2005.
Chairman – Prime Minister Dy. Chairman – Marri Shashidhar Reddy
Function of NMDA
i. DM policies will be evolved
ii. Action plan will be prepared
iii. The diff level of action man’s will be approved and ratified
iv. It stipulates principles to states
v. Review the policies
vi. Financial assistance to other countries confronted with calamities
2. CNA – Central Nodal Agency
CNA will be supervised by Home Minister (Managed, controlled by him)Nodal Commission – Central Relief Commissioner will be Nodal commissioner as official commission
For drought – Agriculture ministers
For floods – Water Resources ministry
Cyclone, Tsunami, Earthquake – Land Resources
Land slides – Mining ministry
Human Induced – Home Ministry
Diseases – Health Ministry
3. NCMC – National calamity management committee
Established in 1999 official committee
Chairman – Central cabinet secretary
Members – All secretaries & related ministers
Functions of NCMC
i. Should be prepared to face for DM
ii. Precautionary steps
iii. Mitigation & Rehabilitation
iv. Preparing Action plans
4. NDRF – National Disaster Response force
Ested in 1999 Chairman – Home Minister NDRF will prepare teams
a. Military force
i. Boarder security force
ii. Indo-Tibetan boarder force
b. Civil force
i. Central industrial security force
ii. Central reserve police force
C. Special teams- 144 teams
144 teams under special teams, under super vision of central
Teams composition
a. Home guards- 1946
b. Civil defence- 1962
c. national cadet corps (NCC)- 1948
d. national service scheme (NSS)- 1969-70
e. Nehru yuva kendra volunteers- 1972
n A minimum of 1000 members in each team.
n In India, team centers for DM, 10 centers..
1. Batinda- Punjab
2. Noida- Utterpradesh
3. Vadodara- Gujarath
4. Pune- Maharastra
5. Kolkata- West Bengal
6. Chennai- Tamilnadu
7. Bhubaneshwar- Odisha
8. Patna- Bihar
9. Vijayawada- Andrapradesh
10. Guwahati- Asom
Functions of teams
1. Provide first aid services
2. Provide action plan
3. Prepare contingency plan
4. Protecting goods and assets
5. Handling over assets to victims
NCCF- National Calomity Contingent Fund
Fund is maintaining as per management Act- 2005 by Art-46
Estimating damage in state level the grants will be supplied from this fund.
By finance commission recommendation they transfer funds to contingency funds.
NIDM- National Institute of DM
Chairman- Home Minister
Total members- 42 members
Under NIDM, some organisation
a. National civil defence college- Nagpur- 1968
b. Central emergency relief training institute- Nagpur- 1957
c. Centre for training program for all village DM Teams Management by Uttarakhand Govt.
d. Training manual (Research and Rescue training program) by Indian Red Cross
IDRM- Indian Disaster Resources Network
Est on September 1st 2003 Resources Vehicles
Inform to team
On the commission of IDRM. Introduced national disaster policy on October 22nd 2009
State system
SDMA- State DM Authority Chairman- CM Members- Related Ministers
Functions
a. Response and Reaction
b. Aid will be given
c. Rehabilitation
d. Rebuilding
SDMC- State DM Committee
Chairman- chief secretary Members- 9 members concerned to disasters
SCRF- State Calamity Relief Fund
DM act 2005, Art- 48
Funds are given 75 % by central, 25 % by state District system
DCMC- District calamity Management Committee
Chairman- District Collector
Co-Chairman- ZP Chairman
Members- CEO of ZPSP
District medical and health officer
Irrigation engineers
Sr Fire officerFunctions
District action plan
Implementation of Action plan
Supervision
Review
Mandal system
Nodal officer- MPDO (Mandal parishad department officer)
Members- welfare department
Health department
Sanitation department
Police department
Youth organisations
NGO’s
Village system
Chairman- surpanch
Supervising secretory- EO panchayat
Work in co-ordination with district commissioner and mandal commissioner