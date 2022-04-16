Making Every One To Participated

Making every one to participated

April 16, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Management of disaster: Phase of disaster management.

1st phase: Response & Relief

Communication setup & Altering the complete Bureaucracy

2nd phase: Rehabilitation & Reconstruction

Shelters provide, persons shift

3rd phase: Mitigation

a. Structural Mitigation

A way from disaster from disaster prone areas.

b. Non – Structural Mitigation

Making awareness in public Community Org.., Student Org.. – one to be trained he making every one to participated.

4th phase: Preparedness

This is the final stage of disaster, prepared to face any type of disaster.

Disaster Management Authority

Broadly divided into 6 levels

1. International system

2. National system

3. State system

4. District system

5. Mandal system

6. Village system

I. International Disaster Management system (IDMS)

UNO has prepared IDMS report in 1989 with the title ‘LIVING WITH RISK’

Identified & declared 1999-2000 as ‘International declare for disaster management’

In 1994 established an international conference on disaster management.

In Japan, Yokohama city where complete international conference has been held, popularly known as ‘Yokohama Strategy’.

Strategies of international conference.

Strengthening UNO to control disasters

All world countries should be inspired & encouraged creating a machinery.

Steps by UNO

1. In 1990, International Coordination Group was for DM & Tsunami control in Pacific area – In France

2. In 1990, International information center was established in Honolulu (Japan)

3. In 1990, International Disaster control center in Indonesia.

4. In 1990, Deep ocean Assessment Reporting system (DART) in New York (USA).

5. In 1995, UNDMT – UN, DM-Team.

Five organisations Involved in this team.

1. FAO – Food & Agri Org.

2. ILO – International Labour Org.

3. UNDP – UN Department Program

4. UNFPA – UN Fund for Population Activity

5. WHO – Worls Health Org.

II. National Disaster Management System (NDMS)

Disaster management Act – May 30th 2005 Act was passed.

Came into force – 29th sep 2006 effectively implemented.

There are 7 segments (NDMS was implementing) in national system.

1. NDMA – National DM Authority on the act on December 23rd, 2005.

Chairman – Prime Minister Dy. Chairman – Marri Shashidhar Reddy

Function of NMDA

i. DM policies will be evolved

ii. Action plan will be prepared

iii. The diff level of action man’s will be approved and ratified

iv. It stipulates principles to states

v. Review the policies

vi. Financial assistance to other countries confronted with calamities

2. CNA – Central Nodal Agency

CNA will be supervised by Home Minister (Managed, controlled by him)Nodal Commission – Central Relief Commissioner will be Nodal commissioner as official commission

For drought – Agriculture ministers

For floods – Water Resources ministry

Cyclone, Tsunami, Earthquake – Land Resources

Land slides – Mining ministry

Human Induced – Home Ministry

Diseases – Health Ministry

3. NCMC – National calamity management committee

Established in 1999 official committee

Chairman – Central cabinet secretary

Members – All secretaries & related ministers

Functions of NCMC

i. Should be prepared to face for DM

ii. Precautionary steps

iii. Mitigation & Rehabilitation

iv. Preparing Action plans

4. NDRF – National Disaster Response force

Ested in 1999 Chairman – Home Minister NDRF will prepare teams

a. Military force

i. Boarder security force

ii. Indo-Tibetan boarder force

b. Civil force

i. Central industrial security force

ii. Central reserve police force

C. Special teams- 144 teams

144 teams under special teams, under super vision of central

Teams composition

a. Home guards- 1946

b. Civil defence- 1962

c. national cadet corps (NCC)- 1948

d. national service scheme (NSS)- 1969-70

e. Nehru yuva kendra volunteers- 1972

n A minimum of 1000 members in each team.

n In India, team centers for DM, 10 centers..

1. Batinda- Punjab

2. Noida- Utterpradesh

3. Vadodara- Gujarath

4. Pune- Maharastra

5. Kolkata- West Bengal

6. Chennai- Tamilnadu

7. Bhubaneshwar- Odisha

8. Patna- Bihar

9. Vijayawada- Andrapradesh

10. Guwahati- Asom

Functions of teams

1. Provide first aid services

2. Provide action plan

3. Prepare contingency plan

4. Protecting goods and assets

5. Handling over assets to victims

NCCF- National Calomity Contingent Fund

Fund is maintaining as per management Act- 2005 by Art-46

Estimating damage in state level the grants will be supplied from this fund.

By finance commission recommendation they transfer funds to contingency funds.

NIDM- National Institute of DM

Chairman- Home Minister

Total members- 42 members

Under NIDM, some organisation

a. National civil defence college- Nagpur- 1968

b. Central emergency relief training institute- Nagpur- 1957

c. Centre for training program for all village DM Teams Management by Uttarakhand Govt.

d. Training manual (Research and Rescue training program) by Indian Red Cross

IDRM- Indian Disaster Resources Network

Est on September 1st 2003 Resources Vehicles

Inform to team

On the commission of IDRM. Introduced national disaster policy on October 22nd 2009

State system

SDMA- State DM Authority Chairman- CM Members- Related Ministers

Functions

a. Response and Reaction

b. Aid will be given

c. Rehabilitation

d. Rebuilding

SDMC- State DM Committee

Chairman- chief secretary Members- 9 members concerned to disasters

SCRF- State Calamity Relief Fund

DM act 2005, Art- 48

Funds are given 75 % by central, 25 % by state District system

DCMC- District calamity Management Committee

Chairman- District Collector

Co-Chairman- ZP Chairman

Members- CEO of ZPSP

District medical and health officer

Irrigation engineers

Sr Fire officerFunctions

District action plan

Implementation of Action plan

Supervision

Review

Mandal system

Nodal officer- MPDO (Mandal parishad department officer)

Members- welfare department

Health department

Sanitation department

Police department

Youth organisations

NGO’s

Village system

Chairman- surpanch

Supervising secretory- EO panchayat

Work in co-ordination with district commissioner and mandal commissioner

544369