TGT PGT English Pedagogy Test

1. The purpose of an encyclopedia is?

1. To know the meaning, synonyms and antonyms of various words.

2. To hold a comprehensive summary of information from either all branches of knowledge or a particular branch of knowledge

3. To checking on the tricky endings of some English words, such as those ending in -able/-ible, -ant/-ent, etc.

4. To know the choice of words in writing and speaking

2. While dealing with the novel Oliver Twist as a part of extensive reading, the students are expected to do all the following except…….

1. They are expected to read the novel aloud with expression and with proper pronunciation

2. They are expected to summarize the theme of the novel in their own words

3. They are expected to apply compre-hension monitoring strategies during and after reading

4. They are expected to gain an understanding of the underlying themes of Oliver Twist, including good/evil, justice, and class

3. Which of the following statements about authentic materials used in language teaching is NOT true?

1. Authentic Materials motivate learners to communicate, because they help make communication real

2. Authentic Materials prepare learners for the real world of communication

3. Authentic materials are effective because they are specially prepared for language teaching

4. Authentic Material guide learners towards the language they need for their particular context

4. Who introduced Basic English to provide an International Second Language for general and technical communication?

1. Chomsky 2. David Crystal

3. Ogden Nash 4. NS Prabhu

5. Read the following two statements:

A: Bottom up listening process is essentially a linguistic process in which we try to make sense of acoustic signals by using knowledge of language.

B:Top-down listening process is a strategy in which students do not need to pay attention on specific details.

Now choose the appropriate statement:

1. Both the statements are correct

2. Only A is correct

3.Only B is correct

4. Both the statements are incorrect

6. The Prayer in daily assembly, the Preamble to the Constitution, a bibliographic refere-nce, laws etc. are example&& register.

1. Static 2. Formal

3. Consultative 4. Casual

7. Which of the following is NOT true about present textbooks of Telangana?

1. Now we have a single textbook which is a combination of main reader, workbook etc.

2. The present textbooks are in multi colour layout.

3. Each unit of the present textbooks consists of various themes.

4. The present textbooks ensures know-ledge along with development of language skills.

8. Identify the incorrect statement about Mother Tongue:

1. It is the best medium of expression and communication.

2. It is the source of original ideas.

3. It is a barrier to learn English language.

4. It is the best medium of acquiring knowledge.

9. A form of language that is spoken in a particular part of the country or by a particular group of people is known as?

1. Register 2. Dialect

3. Pidgin 4. Creole

10. A language which is taught at a school, not as a language of communication within a country, like government, business, industry etc. is known as?

1. First Language 2. Second language

3. Third language

4. Vernacular language

11. &. English language has been one of the potent factors in the development of unity in the country. In fact, the concept of nationality and the sentiment of nationalism are largely the gift of English language and literature to India is a remark by?

1. Macaulays Minute 1835.

2. The University Education Commission – 1948

3. Indian Education Commission-1964-66

4. English Review Committee (1960)

12. Identify the incorrect statement about direct method.

1. It is the method of teaching English through conversation, discussion and reading.

2. It is the method of teaching without the use of the pupils language, without translating and without the study of formal grammar.

3. It emphasizes the establishment of a direct bond between word and idea.

4. It follows words, but not full sentences in the process of learning a language.

13. Choose the incorrect statement about Multiple Choice Questions in a test.

1. The main sentence in the test item is called the stem

2. The four choices given are the distracters

3. It is easy to prepare, but in reality, it is very difficult to make a challenging item

4. The distracters must be implausible

14. Which of the following is not a cognitive outcome of education?

1. Flexibility in thinking

2. Knowledge of the subject

3. comprehension of concepts

4. None of the above

15. Which of the following is NOT an advantage of CALL programme?

1. CALL programmes employ communicative methodology.

2. CALL programmes promote interactivity using many senses.

3. CALL programmes can not only correct errors but also reinforce the knowledge shown in correct answers.

4. CALL programmes provide the learners inadequate feedback.

16. The specification of teaching a poem is?

1. To enable the students to understand the central idea contained in the poem

2. To communicate the exclusive and specific message of the poem to the students

3. To know about the biography of the poet

4. To enable the students to understand the gist of the poem

17. Composition means…….

1. Putting words and sentences together to express ones own ideas.

2. Putting sounds and syllables together to express ones owns thoughts.

3. Putting words and sounds together to express ones own ideas and thoughts.

4. Both (1) & (3).

18. When is reading aloud introduced to the students?

1. After 1 year of learning to read.

2. After 2 months of learning to read.

3. Before 1 year of leaning to read.

4. Before 2 months of learning to read.

19. Which method of teaching reading is also known as Look and Say Method or See and Say Method?

1. Alphabet Method

2. Phonic Method

3. Word Method

4. Sentence Method

20. Which of the following is not a technique in teaching oral skills?

1. Using stories

2. Telling Anecdotes

3. Following instructions

4. Picture description.

21. According to H. E. Palmer, Language learning is essentially a habit forming process, a process during which we acquire ………

1. New habits.

2. New hobbies.

3. New trends.

4. New techniques

22. Listening to drama excerpts, film clips, jokes, extended anecdotes, songs etc. is known as&&& listening.

1. Instructional

2. Appreciative

3. Discriminative

4. Critical

23. ……… is the key to effective teaching and it gives the teacher an idea of how to develop the key concepts and how to correlate them to real life situations, and what to include in the lesson.

1. Lesson planning

2. Method

3. Techniques of teaching

4. Objectives and specifications

24. In order to improve the speaking among the students, the teacher should&&

1. maximize student-talking time

2. Maximize teacher-talking time

3. maximize student and teacher -talking time

4. Minimize student-talking time.

25. One of the essential features of speaking is fluency. Fluency refers?

1. to speak intelligibly and to adapt the correct intonation

2. to as fast as one can without any pauses in between

3. to pause at right place while speaking.

4. Both (1) and (3)

26. To skim or to scan for specific information from the oral communication is a sub skill of ?

1. Reading

2. Writing

3. Listening

4. Speaking

27. Which of the following is NOT an element of Mechanic of Writing?

1. Spelling

2. Handwriting

3. Punctuation

4. Vocabulary

28. To keep a list of troublesome words, to see each syllable, say each syllable and to write each syllable helps a learner in?

1. acquiring good vocabulary

2. Acquiring good command over grammar

3. acquiring good spelling

4. Acquiring LSRW skills.

29. The skills associated with Audio-Lingual method are:

1. speaking and writing

2. listening and speaking

3. writing and reading

4. speaking and reading

30. A teacher can develop listening skills in English by?

1. creating opportunities for them to listen to a variety of sources and people and engage in listening activities

2. speaking to them continuously both within the classroom and outside

3. focusing only on listening skills without associating it with other language skills

4. making the learners listen to everything they hear passively

31. Expressing relations between parts of a text through lexical cohesion devices of repetition, synonymy, hyponymy, antithesis etc. is a sub skill of ?

1.listening

2. speaking.

3. reading.

4. Writing

32. Dr. Wests New Method has its base on the point that&

1. If the teacher offers the meaning in the target language without using the mother tongue, often the learners fail to grasp the meaning of the content.

2. Second language learners rarely get opportunities to listen to correct English; hence reading provides them with the opportunity of giving correct English.

3. Exposure to natural language is the best way to learn a language.

4. Translation of the content in the textbook is the best way to learn a language.

33. The gathering skill while reading is?

1. Note-making

2. Note-taking

3. Intensive Reading

4. Analysis

34. One of the essential qualities of good writing is?

1. good hand writing

2. appropriate vocabulary and structures

3. cohesion and coherence

4. correct spellings and punctuation

35. In a question paper the line Fill in the blanks with the suitable articles a, an or the. is an example for?

1. Validity

2. Usability

3. Rubrics

4. Guidelines

36. The test which is conducted at the beginning of the academic year to assess how far the children possess the competencies required to follow the regular syllabus of the class?

1. Achievement Test

2. Baseline Test

3. Endline Test

4. Formative Test

37. Which of the following is NOT one of the four components of Formative Assessment?

1. Oral Work

2. Read and Reflect

3. Written works

4. Anecdotal records

38. Srinivas, a teacher of English, in order to reveal the capability and progress of a learner , collected the works done by the individual learners in the form of a file. Such collected work is known as…..

1. Portfolios

2. Anecdotal Records

3. Rating Scales

4. Self assessment checklists

39. Written descriptions of a childs progress that a teacher keeps on a day to day basis are called?

1. Portfolios

2. Anecdotal Records

3. Rating Scales

4. Self assessment checklists

40. Teaching Materials include any material which……..

1. is used to facilitate the learning of a language

2. is used to form clear concepts in the minds of learners

3. is used to clarify the subject matter

4. All the above

41. Language games can be used?

1. Before the beginning of the class.

2. During the lesson to give the students a break and at the end of the class.

3. While tackling with a new and tough subject.

4. In all the above situations.

42. Identify the incorrect statement from the following.

1. To test the Knowledge of a learner, we ask who, what, where when questions.

2. To test the Application of a learner, we ask the questions like why is, how is, related to etc.

3. To test the learners ability of synthesis, we ask the questions like classify, compare, contrast etc.

4. To test the ability of learners comprehension we ask questions like Interpret, discuss, organizer, etc.

43. Summative Assessment&

1. is diagnostic and remedial

2. is to make provision for effective feedback

3. is to provide a platform for the active involvement of students in their own learning.

4. is to demonstrate the sum of what they have or have not learned

44. Though CCE is highly effective in the all round development of the child, it has one of the following demerits.

1. It does not involve the learners in the learning process.

2. Students hobbies, liking, interest and personality are neglected and not developed.

3. Students get phobia of exams.

4. A student, who has got 90 marks, gets the same grade with the other student, who has got 99 marks.

45. A procedure designed to elicit certain behavior from which one can make inferences about certain characteristics of an individual is known as?

1. Assessment

2. Evaluation

3. Measurement

4. Test

46. Read the following two statements:

A. Terminal evaluation is used to know whether the program is a success or a failure.

B. Ongoing evaluation is meant for getting the feedback regularly after the completion of every step during its process.

Now choose the appropriate statement.

1. A is correct

2. B is correct

3. Both are correct

4. Both are incorrect

47. In a test on Grammar the following question is asked: Choose the synonym for the underlined word:The boy goes to school reluctantly.

A. Happily

B. nervously

C. unwillingly

4. Early Now the test that consists of this question is known as&&

1. Reliable

2. Valid

3. Not reliable

4. Not valid

48. Input-rich communicational environments are a prerequisite for language learning, whether first or second. is said by?

1. Indian Education Commission

2. SCF 2011

3. NCF 2005

4. RTE 2010

49. Writing advertisements, writing brochures, writing political presentations are&& type of writing.

1. Argumentative

2. Persuasive

3. Expository

4. Narrative

50. A small piece of text printed on the back of book on the jacket which talks about the book and works as publicity material is known as?

1. Preface

2. Jacket

3. Blurb

4. Index

51. ……..theory suggests that learning is merely knowledge oriented and the focus of the curriculum is more on the content presented

1. Classical Humanism

2. Constructivism

3. Progressivism

4. Re-constructivism

52. What is the correct order of steps in curriculum design?

1. Design, renewal,implementation, evaluation

2. Design, implementation,evaluation, renewal

3. Evaluation, design, renewal, implementation.

4. Implementation, design,renewal, evaluation.

53. During the evaluation stage of curriculum design, whats evaluated?

1. Performance of the learners.

2. Performance of teachers

3. Implementation of curriculum.

4. All the above

54. According to Hilda Taba, how many steps are there in curriculum construction?

1. Four

2. Five

3. Six

4. Seven

55. The depth and breadth of the content to be covered in a curriculum refers to?

1. Integration

2. Scope

3. complexity

4. Sequence

56. ……. syllabus identifies a target vocabulary to be taught normally arranged according to levels.

1. Grammatical syllabus

2. Lexical syllabus

3. Skill syllabus

4. Notional syllabus

57. There should be flexibility for the teacher to change the content when time demands. It is called?

1. The elasticity of the curriculum

2. Child centredness

3. Dynamic feature of language

4. All the above

58. To develop skills of speaking English among the pupils, the teacher must encourage them?

1. to speak in their mother tongue as often as possible

2. to speak only after they have learnt at least ten sentence patterns

3. to take dictation as often as possible

4. to speak English right from day one

59. The teacher must avoid the following types of questions while testing comprehension.

1. Lower-order questions

2. Higher-order questions

3. Yes/ No questions

4. Wh-questions

60. Recognizing and understanding phonological features of speech is a sub-skill of ?

1. Listening

2. Speaking

3. Reading.

4. Writing

61. Which method was established by James Asher, an experimental psychologist?

1. Grammar translation

2. Direct

3. Bilingual

4. Total physical response

62. This cycle of teaching-feedback-re-teaching appears in?

1. Remedial teaching

2. Micro teaching

3. Lesson planning

4. All the above

63. Teaching learning materials are used to?

1. Help in presenting new language

2. Introduce the topic

3. Review language that is presented

4. All the above.

64. The ideal size of a flash card is?

1. 20x20cm.

2. 20 X 14 cm.

3. 14×14 cm.

4. 14×20 cm

65. Language lab is a place where students are primarily provided with?

1. Concentrated individual oral practice.

2. Grammar and vocabulary

3. Practicing reading and writing.

4. All the above

66. Which of the following is not a part of ICT?

1. Lingua phone

2. Social media

3. E-learning

4. Over Head Projector

67. Match the following:

P. NCF 2005

A. building a knowledge society

Q. National Knowledge Commission

B. development of BICS and CALP

R. RTE 2010

C. conformity with constitutional values

S. SCF 2011 D. focus should be on LSRW

1. P-B, Q-A, R-C, S-D

2. Q-A, R-B, P-C, S-D

3. R-A, P-B, Q-C, S-D

4. Q-B, S-D, R-C, P-A

68. To recognise relationships between significant ideas in a paragraph is a specification of ?

1. Listening

2. Speaking

3. Reading

4. Writing

69. To organize ideas into proper sequence is a sub-skill of ?

1. Listening & speaking

2. Reading & writing

3. Listening & reading

4. Speaking & writing

70. Conventions of Writing includes all the following except?

1. Punctuation marks

2. Capitalization

3. spelling

4. Choice of words

71. Teachers need to be trained in organizing learner-centered, activity based, participatory learning experiences is a recommendation by ?

1. NCFTE 2009

2. NCF 2005

3. SCF 2011

4. RTE 2010

72. Any written work in the class

1. must be preceded by proper preparation at home.

2. must not be given to all pupils in the classroom.

3. must be preceded by enough oral work in the classroom.

4. must be followed by enough oral work in the classroom.

73. Development of concepts is primarily a part of ?

1. Intellectual development

2. Emotional development

3. Physical development

4. Social development

74. The main purpose of assessment should be?

1. To diagnose and remedy gaps in learning

2. To point out the errors of the learners

3. To measure the achievement of learners

4. To decide if a student should be promoted to the next class

75. Which one of the following is least important in an inclusive classroom?

1. lesser stress on competition and grades

2. more co-operative and collaborative activity

3. more choice for students

4. more effort by teachers to cover course

76. English curriculum should aim at?

1.development of cognitive area

2. development of affective area

3. development of psychomotor area

4. All of the above

77. Which one of the following is not a characteristic of gifted children?

1. High order thinking skills.

2. High self-efficacy

3. solving problems insightfully

4. Below average mental processes

78. A child with normal intelligence shows difficulty in reading and comprehending a language. It indicates that the child is showing the symptoms of ?

1. dyslexia

2. Dysgraphia

3. Dyscalculia

4. Dyspraxia

79. The words like ought, must, should, might etc. are known as?

1. Lexical words

2. Content words

3. Structural words

4. Both (1) and (3)

80. Identify the incorrect statement about the Role-plays:

1. They aim at the Oral communication skills among the learners.

2. They instil confidence and develop higher attitude.

3. They develop healthier attitude and social relations.

4. Students learn to read and write in a more realistic and more practical way.

