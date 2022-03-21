Who answered the phone?

March 21, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

Read the following lines focussing on the underlined words

1. She is the woman who always comes late.

2. We were invited by the professor whom we met at the seminar.

3. He has married a girl whose parents do not like him.

4. The car, which was parked on a hill, slowly rolled down the street.

5. The crashed into a traffic sign that stood on the street.

– The underlined words in the above sentence are called Relative Pronoun. (పైన underline చేసిన పదాలని Relative Pronouns అంటారు)

What is a Relative Pronoun?

– A Relative Pronoun refers or relates to some noun going before it. (The noun is called its Antecedent)

– ఒక Pronoun దానికి ముందున్న Noun గురించి తెలిపితే దాన్ని Relative Pronoun అంటారు. ఆ Nounని Antecedent అని అంటారు.

– He is a person who has a kind heart.

(ఈ వాక్యంలో who అనే Pronoun, person అనే Noun గురించి తెలుపుతుంది. కాబట్టి who ని Relative Pronoun గా, person ని Antecedentగా పిలుస్తారు.

– అలాగే పైన పేర్కొన్న ఐదు వాక్యాల్లో who, whom, whose, which, that అనేవిRelative Pronouns, వాటికి ముందున్న Nouns (woman, professor, girl, car, sign లు)ని Antecedents అంటారు.

How many Relative Pronouns are there?

– The Relative Pronouns are: who, whom, whose, which, that.

Relative Clauses

– Relative Clauses are Subordinate Clauses starting with the Relative Pronouns/Relative Adverbs. (Relative Clauses అనేవి subordinate Clauses. ఈ Relative Clauses ఎప్పుడూ Relative Pronouns (who, which, whom, whose, that)తో లేదా Relative Adverbs (where, when, why, how, మొ..)తో ప్రారంభమవుతాయి)

– The girl who is in blue is my friend.

– The village where I was born is very far from here.

– పైన underline చేసిన రెండు భాగాలు Relative Clauses అవుతాయి. మొదటి Clause, Relative Pronounతో, రెండోది Relative Adverbతో ప్రారంభమయ్యాయి.

– Relative Clauseని Adjective Clause లేదా Adjectival Clause అనికూడా పిలుస్తారు. వీటికి సాధారణంగా మూడు లక్షణాలుంటాయి. అవి..

1. ఈ Clauses లో ఒక Subject ఒక verb ఉంటాయి.

2. ఇవి Relative Pronounsతో లేదా Relative Adverbsతో ప్రారంభమవుతాయి)

3. ఇవి Adjectiveలా పనిచేస్తూ, What kind? How many? or Which one? లాంటి ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానమిస్తాయి.

KINDS OF Relative Clauses

– There are two kinds of Relative Clauses:

1. Defining Relative Clauses (or restrictive)

2. Non-defining Relative Clauses (non-restrictive).

DEFINING Relative Clause:

– A defining Relative Clause is required to identify what is being referred to. A defining Relative Clause tells us which specific person or thing we are talking about in a larger group of people or things. (మనం ఏ Noun గురించి మాట్లాడుతున్నామో ఆ Nounని గుర్తించడానికి Relative Clauseని వాడుతారు)

– ఇది Sentenceలో ముఖ్యమైన భాగం. దీన్ని Sentence నుంచి omit చేయలేం.

– It is not separated from the rest of the sentence by commas or parentheses. (ఈ వాక్యాల్లోని Relative Clausesని Comma లేదా Paranthesisతో వేరు చేయకూడదు)

Eg: i. The girl who opened the door was very beautiful.

– ఈ వాక్యంలో who opened the door అనేది Relative Clause. ఒక వేళ ఈ Clause లేనట్లయితే The girl was very beautiful అవుతుంది. కాని ఆ girl ఎవరో మాత్రం మనకి తెలియదు. ఈ Relative Clause, girl అనే noun గురించి తెలుపుతూ, girl ఎవరో గుర్తించడానికి ఉపయోగపడుతుంది. కాబట్టి దీన్ని Defining Relative Clause అంటారు. ఈ Clauseని comma, paranthesisతో వేరు చేయలేం.

ii. The man who stole my car has been arrested by the police. (Here the Relative Clause ‘who stole my car’ identifies the noun ‘man’.

iii. The book which you see on the table cost me twenty dollars. (Here the Relative Clause ‘which you see on the table’ identifies the noun book.

NON-DEFINING Relative Clauses

– A non-defining Relative Clause gives us more information about the person or thing we are talking about. (ఇది ఒక Noun గురించి అదనపు సమాచారం ఇస్తుంది)

– If a non-defining Relative Clause is removed from a sentence, we lose some detail, but the overall meaning of the sentence remains the same. (ఒకవేళ ఈ Non-defining Relative Clauseని మనం వాక్యం నుంచి తొలగించినప్పటకీ, వాక్యం అర్థంలో ఎలాంటి మార్పు ఉండదు)

– Non-defining Relative Clauses are always set off from the rest of the sentence with commas or parentheses. (ఈ Clausesని comma లేదా parenthesis ఉపయోగించి వాక్యం నుంచి వేరు పరుస్తాం)

Eg: i. My brother, who is a doctor, lives abroad.

– ఇందులోని Relative Clause ‘who is a doctor’ Nounని గుర్తించడానికి ఉపయోగించడం లేదు. ఇది My brother అనే nounగురించి అదనపు సమాచారం ఇస్తుంది. కాబట్టి దీన్ని Non-defining Relative Clauses అంటారు. దీన్ని Commasతో వేరుపరిచాం)

ii. Vijay, who answered the phone, spoke politely.

– Here the Relative Clause ‘who answered the phone’ is non-defining because it is not required for the identification of the speaker who has already been identified as Vijay.

iii. Delhi, which is the capital of India, is a big city.

