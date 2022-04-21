First Impression is..

April 21, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

You will never get a second chance to form the first impression

-Anonymus

-Its about 11 clock in the morning.

-Clear blue skies, deep blue sea and enchanting horizons; Fishermen boats are appearing like small black dots on the surface of the sea.

-Wow what a picturesque scene right in front of the eyes. The waves are touching the sea shore with a melodious noise. The breeze is quite gentle.

-The son is not hot. The weather is quite cozy. From the college window one can see this scenic setting. Its breath taking and awesome.

-Quite interestingly none of this seems to impress the restless students. They are all eagerly awaiting Vicky. They are in their final semester of their engineering course.

-Vicky is their soft skills trainer. His actual name is Vikhyat, but nobody knows it.

-Vicky is in his early thirties. Fair in complexion, he is not very tall, he is of average built. There is nothing striking about his appearance. Sharp nose, thin glasses, white kurtha paijamas are part of his simple demeanour. A soft smile is inseparable part of his appearance. So far the students havent seen a frown on his face.

-Vicky got appointed in that campus recently, hardly a month ago.

-His job is to groom and mentor the students to face any interviews in general and campus interviews conducted by the corporate world in particular successfully.

-Previously a couple of trainers tried to do that, with not much impact. They ended up as a laughing stock. They become the fodder for students creative comments.

-At the first point, they failed to impress the students, leave alone mentoring.

-Vicky is different. He impressed the students; this could be very simple expression. The kind of craze he generated in the campus is unprecedented. There are hardly any students who missed his classes. Even the most irregular students started coming regularly to the campus.

-Vicky brought in a sea change in the mind set of the students. There is an undercurrent of positivity everywhere. They started believing in the power of team spirit, spirituality, healthy habits and more importantly the power of living full and fully the present moment positively.

-How did he work this magic? It is the million dollar question.

-Vicky does not speak for hours together. He just delivers few sentences. He involves the students in activities. His teaching is full of practical examples. He involves the students in role plays and activities.

-What he is going to do at a given moment, nobody can guess. Attending his session is an experience of its own kind. It is refreshing, thought provoking, motivating and life changing. Usually these are the phrases, the students use in their feedback sheets about his lectures.

-The radiance in his face and the glow in his eyes are arresting. When he speaks, the listener goes into trance. The listener gets a kind of pleasure. One realizes ones own hidden strengths and talents after talking to him.

-Vicky is a universal man. His religion no one knows, his caste no one knows, for that matter no one knows what his mother tongue is. He speaks English as if it is his mother tongue. He speaks Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu and Bangla (Bengali) with equal ease. What are his qualifications? nobody knows. Once, somebody asked him about his qualification.

-He smiled and said, even if I say, that I am a seventh class drop out, will you believe me? You may say that I am just joking.

-In the same way, if an M.Phil graduate comes and struggles to utter simple sentences and fails to communicate, we will laugh at him, even though he moves around with his laminated certificates and medals.

-He quotes the sayings of worlds greatest philosophers effortlessly. The suitable motivational quotes are at the tip of his tongue.

-Nobody respects you based on mere qualifications. Your performance at the given moment should prove what you are. He usually says, even your silence should speak about you, your words should speak about you, and your deeds should speak about you. The qualifications are not the true criteria.

-Vicky does not believe in giving big lectures. He teaches through perfect examples.

-His students say only one thing. He brings in a sea change in our way of thinking. Our thought process comes to a grinding halt for a while, we criticize ourselves, we hate ourselves for a while, we pity ourselves at times. All said and done, we are changed. This change is not a transient one, it is for good.

-He is the true mascot of change. He is the ambassador of change.

-The college management was more than happy with their choice of selection. They congratulated themselves on his appointment. But they too know, it is only by providence his appointment took place. Nothing was planned. It is only by divine intervention this kind of miracles does happen, that is what they finally concluded.

-The students, the colleagues, the management and the corporate world. He is adored by everyone equally.

-Vicky didnt turn up.

-The restlessness of the students reached its pinnacle. They got anxious. What might have happened to our beloved sir? They are worried. It never happened this way.

-He is so punctual. Whenever they entered the class, he was there much before them. This was for the first time they are waiting for him.

-The unsuspected audience were taken aback with the abrupt entry of a dark, lean man.

-The man is looking like a peasant. He is appearing as a brand ambassador of thousands of farmers who are committing suicide in the country. He is in dirty dhoti and kurta. He is bare footed. The man is very odd in his appearance. He seems to be an illiterate. Poor and malnourished. Unshaven face, with stubble. Unkempt hair. With a cigar in his hand.

-He entered the class silently. He looked at no one. Slowly he walked to the window. Simply, he started gazing into the vast expanse of the sea.

-There was a pin drop silence in the class. Audience were dumb stricken. They were clueless, they were too stupefied to react.

-Who could he be? Every staff member of the college, a gardener, a driver, a sweeper, etc has got his designated dress code.

-So he is not the part of the college personnel.

-It was an odd sight. An unauthorized person walked into the classroom of an engineering college. And he could manage to escape the eyes of security, staff and other students. It is something amazing and unheard of.

-Their college is not that reputed one, accepted. But it does not deserve this kind of treatment either.

-Students started thinking in different ways.

-Has this poor and dejected farmer come to our college to commit suicide? Naturally it gets lot of media attention?

-Now the students started watching his moments carefully. They are alert and agile now.

-The man turned towards the students. He smiled. Students are confused further. They thought it is his last laugh.

-He reached on to the dais. Their surprise found no limits. They were in utter chaos.

-In that chaotic mood they could not see Vicky who is standing at the entrance and smiling in his mesmerizing style.

-In the mean while, the depressed man, who is on his suicidal mission, adjusted his voice and greeted the audience, with a powerful Good Morning. The audience fainted almost. They were blinking and were holding their breath.

-The peasant continued to speak. His voice was mesmerizing; the voice has got a natural ability to take the people into a trance. There was a kind of firmness and authority in his tone.

-He appeared to be a seasoned speaker.

-Dear friends, My name is Ranga Rajan. I am a close friend of your soft skill trainer Mr. Vicky. I am working as an HR manager in a software company. I am on my way to take part in a fancy dress competition in our office today. When Vicky looked at me today morning, I dont know what prompted him, immediately he requested me to come to your college and do this antic, what I did a while ago. He pressurized me to come in this outfit to your campus. He must have something in his mind. Thats the reason I just could not turn down his request.

