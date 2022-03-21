When will the next bus come?

1. Farther/Farthest and Further/Furthest

-ఈ పదాలను (distance) తెలపడానికి వాడుతారు.

-Mumbai is further from Pune than Hyderabad.

-Calcutta is the farthest/ furthest town.

-Further/Furthest are usually used with abstract noun to mean additional/extra. (అదనంగా అనే అర్థంతో further/furthest అనే పదాలను Abstract Nounsకి ముందు వాడుతారు)

-No further action is needed in this matter.

-This was the furthest point they reached in their discussion.

-I must have a reply without further delay.

2. Elder/ Eldest and Older/ Oldest

-Elder/eldest are mainly used for comparisons within a family.

-older and oldest are used for persons as well as for things. (Elder/eldest అనే పదాలను కుటుంబంలోని వ్యక్తులను పోల్చడానికి వాడుతారు. Older/oldest అనే పదాలను వ్యక్తులు, వస్తువులని పోల్చడానికి వాడుతారు.

-Elder అనే పదం తర్వాత than వాడకూడదు. To వాడాలి.

-Sanjeev is my elder brother.

-My grandfather is the eldest person in our family.

-My grandfather is the oldest person in our village.

-She is elder to me.

-This is the oldest college in our city.

3. Later/Latter

-Later is the Comparative Degree of late, and it shows time. While latter is the antonym of former, it shows place or position. (Later అంటే ఆలస్యం అని, Latter అంటే తర్వాతది అని అర్థం)

-Lavanya came later than Amith.

-He is later than I expected.

-The latter chapters are lacking in interest.

-Ram and Shyam are brothers but the latter is more cultured than the former.

-Of iron and silver, the latter is known as white metal.

4. Latest/Last

-Last is the antonym of first.

-Latest is the antonym of earliest.(Last అంటే చివరిది అని అర్థం. ఇది serial orderని తెలుపుతుంది. Latest అంటే కొత్తది అని అర్థం. కాలాని తెలుపుతుంది.)

-Lord Mountbatten was the last Governor General of India.

-This is the latest fashion.

-The last person in the queue is my friend.

-What is the latest news about his condition?

5. Many/Much

-Many (adjective) is used before countable nouns.

-Much (adjective) is used before uncountable nouns. (Many అంటే చాలా అని అర్థం. దీన్ని countable nounకి ముందు వాడుతారు. Much అంటే ఎక్కువ అర్థం. దీన్ని uncountable nounsకి ముందు వాడుతారు)

-I have many friends

-I didnt buy many books.

-We havent much sugar.

-They have much time to do this work.work Very little

6. Little/A little /the little

-Little means almost nil / nothing. It has a negative sense. (Little అనే పదానికి దాదాపుగా ఏమీలేదు అని negative అర్థం వస్తుంది)

-There is little hope of his recovery. (means There is almost no hope of his recovery.)

He has little knowledge.

-I have little time to waste. (Means- no time)

-A little means small in quantity. (A little అనే పదానికి కొంచెం అని అర్థం)

-The food needs a little salt. (Small amount of salt)

-There is a little money left. (small amount of money)

-We had only a little time to complete the work.

-The little means not much but all that is there. (the little అంటే ఎక్కువ కాదు, కానీ ఉన్నది అంతా అని అర్థం)

-He has wasted the little money he had. (అతడి దగ్గర ఎక్కువ డబ్బు లేదు, కానీ ఉన్నది అంతా వృధా చేశాడు)

-Make the best use of the little time you have. (నీకు ఎక్కువ సమయం లేదు. కానీ ఉన్న కొంచెం సమయాన్ని సరిగా వినియోగించు)

-The girl used the little power that she had. (Girl కి ఎక్కువ శక్తి లేదు. కానీ తనకు ఉన్నదంతా ఉపయోగించుకుంది.)

-Very little = Very little quantity.

(చాలా తక్కువ )

I had very little confidence. We have very little amount.

7. Few, a few, the few

-Few means almost nil. It has a negative sense. (Few అంటే దాదాపు ఏవీ లేవు, ఎవరు లేరు అనే negative అర్థం వస్తుంది)

-He has few chances of success. (అతడికి గెలిచే అవకాశాలు దాదాపుగా లేవు)

-I have few enemies. (నాకు శత్రువులు ఎవరు లేరు)

-Few students are present. (Students ఎవరూ present కాలేదు)

-A few means small in number. (A few అంటే కొన్ని అని అర్థం ఉంది)

-I have a few friends. (నాకు కొంత మంది ఫ్రెండ్స్ ఉన్నారు)

-A few students are present. (కొద్ది మంది విద్యార్థులు present అయ్యారు)

-I can give you a few books. (నేను నీకు కొన్ని పుస్తకాలు ఇవ్వగలను)

-The few means small in number, but all that are there. (The few అంటే ఎక్కవకావు కానీ ఉన్నవి అన్ని అనే అర్థం వస్తుంది)

-The few jeans that I have are old. ( నాకు ఉన్నవి తక్కువ jeans, కానీ అవన్ని కూడా పాతవి.)

-I have lost the few books I had.

Carefully read the few books you have.

8. Nearest and Next

-Nearest means near in distance, while next means after this / that in serial order. (Nearest అంటే దగ్గర, next అంటే తర్వాత)

-This is the nearest hotel.

-Which is the nearest railway station from here ?

-My seat was next from the door.

-When will the next bus come?

9. Less and Lesser

-When we talk about uncountables, we use the word less.

-Lesser means less important. (Less అనే పదం littleకు comparative. దీనికి తక్కువ అనే అర్థం వస్తుంది. lesser అంటే తక్కువ, ప్రాముఖ్యత లేని అని అర్థం)

-She had less energy.

-Its less than fifty kilometers to Delhi.

-Hes less than five feet tall

-Many lesser speakers also came to speak.

-Many lesser leaders were present in the function.

10. Some/Any

-Some is used normally in affirmative with countables and uncountables.

-In Interrogative Sentences Some is used for request or offer or command and for which answer in affirmation is expected. (Some అనే పదాన్ని affirmative sentencesలో countable, uncountableకి ముందు వాడుతారు. Request/ offer/commandలను తెలపడానికి కూడా దీన్ని వాడుతారు)

-I shall buy some books. (Countable)hey have purchased some fruits. (Uncountable)

-Will you give me some milk? (Request)-Any is normally used in negative and Interrogative Sentences for countables and uncountables

as well. (Any అనే పదాన్ని negative, interrogative sentencesలో countableకి ముందు, uncountableకి ముందు వాడుతారు)

-I dont have any pen.

-Do you have any parrot in your residence?

Questions

1. Lavanya gave me……advice.Choose the appropriate word to fill in the blanks.

1. many 2. few

3. some 4. any

2. Oh, dear! Isnt there……money left?

Choose the correct word to fill in the blank.

1. some 2. any 3. no 4. plenty

3. Tourists from various parts of the state travel through Kurnool. Choose the synonym of the word various.

1. some 2. All 3. Many 4. any

4. There is……evidence to support her claim.

1. little 2. little of

3. few 4. a few

5. Have you bought……mangoes?

1. Few 2. Some 3. Any 4. A little

6. ……information he had was not quite reliable.

1. A little 2. The few

3. The little 4. Much

7. ……remarks that he made were very suggestive.

1. The few 2. The little

3. Much 4. None

8. The……half of the century produced no great poet.

1. Later 2. Latter

3. Latest 4. Late

Answers:

1. 3, 2. 2, 3. 3, 4. 1, 5. 2

6. 3, 7. 1, 8-2

