Correct .. Simple | సరైనదీ.. సరళమైనదీ..

April 15, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

శ్రావణి ఎదురుగా ఉన్న టేబుల్‌పై ఓ పేపర్ గాలికి రెపరెపలాడుతున్నది. పేపర్ వెయిట్ కారణంగా స్థిరంగా ఉంది ఆ కాగితం. పాత నోట్‌బుక్స్ తిరగేస్తుంటే దొరికింది. ఆ కాగితాన్ని ఆప్యాయంగా స్పృశించింది. స్పోకెన్ ఇంగ్లిష్ తరగతులకు వెళుతున్న రోజుల్లో తాను నోట్ చేసుకున్న కొన్ని పాయింట్లు అవి. చాలామంది సరైనవి అనుకొని వాడే చాలా వాక్యాలు తప్పు అని తెలుసుకున్న రోజులవి. వాటిలో కొన్నింటిని రాసుకున్న పేపర్ అది.

1. My house is besides super market (Wrong).

My house is besides super market (correct).

He is a software engineer besides that he is a good writer. (correct)

Beside – ఫలానా దాని పక్కన అనే అర్థంలో వాడతాం.

Besides – In addition to that అనే అర్థంలో వాడతాం.

2. He is working very hardly (wrong)

He is working very hard (correct)

It is hardly five minute walk (correct)

ఈ వాక్యంలో hardly 5 minute walk అంటే ఐదు నిమిషాలు కూడా పట్టదు.

He works hardly అంటే అసలు పని చేయడని అర్థం.

3. I Want to buy a pant (Wrong)

I want to buy a pair of pants (correct)

-Pants, trousers, spectacles, Scissors ఈ పదాలను ఎప్పుడు బహువచనంలోనే ఉపయోగించాలి. వీటికి ఏకవచనం లేదు.

-a pant (X)

-a trouser (X)

4. He is driving Fastly (wrong)

He is driving fast (correct)

fastly అనే పద ప్రయోగం లేదసలు.

5. He is a well player (wrong)

He is a well known player (correct)

He is a good player (correct)

-Well అనే పదం adverb. అంటే చేసే పనిని గురించి, పని క్వాలిటీ గురించి వివరించే పదం.

ఉదాహరణకు

He is swimming well

He dances well

She writes well

6. Good అనే పదం adjective. అంటే ఇది పనిచేసే వ్యక్తి క్వాలిటీని వివరించే పదం.

Eg: Latha Mangeshkar is a good singer, she sings well

Sachin Tedulkar is a good player. he plays well

-మంచి సింగర్ అనే పదం Good వాడాం. బాగా పాడుతుంది. ఇక్కడ Well ఉపయోగించాం.

7. I am like this only

-నేనింతే అనే అర్థంలో చాలామంది పైవాక్యం వాడుతుంటారు. only అనే పదాన్ని చాలా విధాలుగా Wrong Usage చేస్తూ ఉంటాం. అందులో ఇదొకటి.

I am like this only (wrong)

This is the way I am (correct)

-ఇదే విధంగా మిగతా వాక్యాలు (సరైనవి) చూడండి.

This is the way he is (అతనంతే)

This is the way she is (ఆమె అంతే)

This is the way it is (అదంతే)

This is the way we are (మనమింతే)

This is the way you are (నువ్వింతే)

This is the way they are (వాళ్లంతే)

8. Concerned person

I want to meet the concerned person (Wrong)

I want to meet the person concerned (correct)

concern అంటే చింత కలిగించే అంశం కూడా. Ramus health is of great concern to us. అంటే రాము ఆరోగ్య విషయం మా అందరికి ఆందోళన కలిగిస్తున్నది అని అర్థం. Concerned person అంటే దిగులు పడుతూ ఉన్న వ్యక్తి అని అర్థం. సంబంధిత వ్యక్తి అనే అర్థంలో

-Concerned person తప్పు అర్థం ఇస్తుంది.

-Person concerned సరైన అర్థం ఇస్తుంది.

9. Cousin sister/Cousin brother (wrong)

Cousin (correct)

-Cousin తర్వాత బ్రదర్, సిస్టర్ అని సౌకర్యం కోసం వాడుతుంటాం. ఇలాంటి ఎక్స్‌ప్రెషన్స్ ఇంగ్లిష్‌లో లేవు. బ్రదర్స్ అంటే ఒకే తల్లి కడుపున పుట్టిన సోదరులు అని అర్థం. సిస్టర్స్ కూడా అంతే.

-own brother, own sister అని అనాల్సిన అవసరం లేదు. ఇవి సరైన ఎక్స్‌ప్రెషన్స్ కావు.

10. My father name is mr.Rao (wrong)

My fathers name is mr.Rao (correct)

-అదేవిధంగా Mothers name, Sisters name, Friends name

అని అనాలి.

542947