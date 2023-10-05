Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Sports India Win Womens Compound Archery Gold

Asian Games | ఆర్చరీలో భారత్‌కు స్వర్ణం.. క్వార్టర్స్‌లోనే వెనుతిరిగిన పీవీ సింధు

Asian Games | ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో (Asian Games) భారత్‌కు మరో స్వర్ణం లభించింది. మహిళల టీమ్‌ కాంపౌండ్‌ విభాగంలో (women's singles quarterfinals) జ్యోతి సురేఖ వెన్నమ్‌, అదితి గోపిచంద్‌, పర్ణీత్‌ కౌర్‌తో కూడిన జట్టు ఫైనల్‌లో చైనీస్‌ తైపీపై (Chinese Taipei) 230-280 పాయింట్ల తేడాతో విజయం సాధించింది.

Asian Games | ఆర్చరీలో భారత్‌కు స్వర్ణం.. క్వార్టర్స్‌లోనే వెనుతిరిగిన పీవీ సింధు

Asian Games | ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో (Asian Games) భారత్‌కు మరో స్వర్ణం లభించింది. మహిళల టీమ్‌ కాంపౌండ్‌ విభాగంలో (women’s singles quarterfinals) జ్యోతి సురేఖ వెన్నమ్‌, అదితి గోపిచంద్‌, పర్ణీత్‌ కౌర్‌తో కూడిన జట్టు ఫైనల్‌లో చైనీస్‌ తైపీపై (Chinese Taipei) 230-280 పాయింట్ల తేడాతో విజయం సాధించింది. దీంతో భారత్‌ ఖాతాలో 82 పతకాలు చేరాయి. ఇందులో 19 స్వర్ణాలు, 31 కాంస్యాలు, 32 రజత పతకాలు ఉన్నాయి. కాగా, ఆర్చరీలో భారత్‌కు ఇది రెండో బంగారు పతకం. అంతకుముందు మిక్స్‌డ్‌ టీమ్‌ కాంపౌండ్‌ ఫైనల్‌లో ఓజాస్‌ డియోటల్‌, జ్యోతి సురేఖ జట స్వర్ణం సాధించింది. అదేవిధంగా సునీల్‌ కుమార్‌, గ్రెసొ జంట రజతం గెలుపొందింది.

Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to pre-quarterfinals. Courtesy: Twitter

ఇక షట్లర్‌ పీవీ సింధు (PV Sindhu) నిరాశపరిచింది. బ్యాడ్మింటన్‌ ఉమెన్స్‌ సింగిల్స్‌ క్వార్టర్‌ఫైనల్స్‌లో చైనాకు చెందిన హి బిన్‌జియావో చేతిలో 16-21, 12-21తో ఓడిపోయింది. బిన్‌జియావో విజృంభించడంతో మ్యాచ్‌ మొత్తం ఏకపక్షంగా సాగింది.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు