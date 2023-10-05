October 5, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Asian Games | ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో (Asian Games) భారత్‌కు మరో స్వర్ణం లభించింది. మహిళల టీమ్‌ కాంపౌండ్‌ విభాగంలో (women’s singles quarterfinals) జ్యోతి సురేఖ వెన్నమ్‌, అదితి గోపిచంద్‌, పర్ణీత్‌ కౌర్‌తో కూడిన జట్టు ఫైనల్‌లో చైనీస్‌ తైపీపై (Chinese Taipei) 230-280 పాయింట్ల తేడాతో విజయం సాధించింది. దీంతో భారత్‌ ఖాతాలో 82 పతకాలు చేరాయి. ఇందులో 19 స్వర్ణాలు, 31 కాంస్యాలు, 32 రజత పతకాలు ఉన్నాయి. కాగా, ఆర్చరీలో భారత్‌కు ఇది రెండో బంగారు పతకం. అంతకుముందు మిక్స్‌డ్‌ టీమ్‌ కాంపౌండ్‌ ఫైనల్‌లో ఓజాస్‌ డియోటల్‌, జ్యోతి సురేఖ జట స్వర్ణం సాధించింది. అదేవిధంగా సునీల్‌ కుమార్‌, గ్రెసొ జంట రజతం గెలుపొందింది.

Archery: The trio of Jyothi, Aditi & Parneet beat Chinese Taipei 230-228 in Women’s Compound Team Final. 82nd medal overall

ఇక షట్లర్‌ పీవీ సింధు (PV Sindhu) నిరాశపరిచింది. బ్యాడ్మింటన్‌ ఉమెన్స్‌ సింగిల్స్‌ క్వార్టర్‌ఫైనల్స్‌లో చైనాకు చెందిన హి బిన్‌జియావో చేతిలో 16-21, 12-21తో ఓడిపోయింది. బిన్‌జియావో విజృంభించడంతో మ్యాచ్‌ మొత్తం ఏకపక్షంగా సాగింది.

P.V Sindhu knocked OUT by WR 5 He Bingjiao 16-21, 12-21 in QF of Women’s Singles.

END of Indian challenge in Women’s Singles. #AGwithIAS #IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/FFeYd8Jocd

