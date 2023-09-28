Apps:
ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో (Asian Games) భారత్‌కు మరో స్వర్ణం (Gold Medal) లభించింది. 10 మీటర్ల ఎయిర్‌ పిస్టల్‌ పురుషుల విభాగంలో (Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event) సరబ్‌జోత్‌ సింగ్‌, శివ నర్వాల్‌, అర్జున్‌ సింగ్‌ చీమాతో కూడిన జట్టు బంగారు పతకాన్ని సొంతం చేసుకున్నది.

Asian Games | ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో భారత్‌కు ఆరో స్వర్ణం.. 10 మీటర్ల ఎయిర్‌ పిస్టల్‌ మెన్స్‌ విభాగంలో బంగారు పతకం

హాంగ్జౌ: ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో (Asian Games) భారత్‌కు మరో స్వర్ణం (Gold Medal) లభించింది. 10 మీటర్ల ఎయిర్‌ పిస్టల్‌ పురుషుల విభాగంలో (Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team event) సరబ్‌జోత్‌ సింగ్‌, శివ నర్వాల్‌, అర్జున్‌ సింగ్‌ చీమాతో కూడిన జట్టు బంగారు పతకాన్ని సొంతం చేసుకున్నది. టీమ్‌ ఈవెంట్‌లో భారత త్రయం 1734.50 పాయింట్లతో అగ్రస్థానంలో నిలచింది. 1733.62 పాయింట్లు సాధించిన చైనా (China) జట్టు రజతంతో సరిపెట్టుకున్నది. కాగా, ఇదే విభాగంలో సరబ్‌జ్యోత్‌ సింగ్‌, అర్జున్‌ సింగ్‌ టాప్‌ 8కు అర్హత సాధించారు. సరబ్‌జ్యోత్‌ 5వ ప్లేస్‌లో ఉండగా, అర్జున్‌ 8వ స్థానంలో నిలిచాడు. అంతకుముందు వుషు (Wushu) స్టార్‌ ప్లేయర్‌ రొషిబినా దేవి (Roshibina Devi) మహిళల 60 కేజీల విభాగంలో (Women’s 60 kg final) కాంస్య పతకం (silver medal) గెలుపొందింది.

దీంతో ఏషియన్‌ గేమ్స్‌ పతకాల పట్టికలో మొత్తం 24 మెడల్స్‌తో భారత్‌ ప్రస్తుతం ఐదో స్థానంలో ఉన్నది. ఇందులో ఆరు బంగారు పతకాలు ఉండగా, 8 సిల్వర్‌, 10 కాంస్య పతకాలు ఉన్నాయి.

