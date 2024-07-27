పారిస్: పారిస్ ఒలింపిక్స్(Paris Olympics) క్రీడల్లో .. డ్రాగన్ దేశం చైనా బోణీ కొట్టింది. 10 మీటర్ల ఎయిర్ రైఫిల్ మిక్స్డ్ టీం ఈవెంట్లో ఆ జట్టుకు స్వర్ణ పతకం వశమైంది. చైనాకు చెందిన హువాంగ్ యుటింగ్, షెంగ్ లియావో.. గోల్డ్ మెడల్ను తమ ఖాతాలో వేసుకున్నారు. ఈ ఈవెంట్లోనే దక్షిణ కొరియాకు చెందిన షూటర్లు కీమ్ జీ హియాన్, పార్క్ హ జున్లకు సిల్వర్, కజకస్తాన్కు చెందిన అలెగ్జాండ్రా లీ, ఇస్తామ్ సత్పయేవ్లకు కాంస్య పతకం దక్కాయి.
An incredible moment for the People’s Republic of China as they take the first #gold medal of the Olympic Games #Paris2024! 🥇🇨🇳
Outstanding performance in shooting 10m air rifle mixed team! That’s back-to-back golds in this event for the People’s Republic of China.… pic.twitter.com/hIG9odFgtc
— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 27, 2024