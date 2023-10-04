October 4, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

హాంగ్జూ: భార‌త మేటి బాక్స‌ర్ లవ్లీనా బోర్గోహెయిన్‌(Lovlina Borgohain).. ఆసియా క్రీడ‌ల్లో సిల్వ‌ర్ ప‌త‌కాన్ని కైవ‌సం చేసుకున్న‌ది. 75 కేజీల విభాగంలో ఇవాళ జ‌రిగిన ఫైన‌ల్ బౌట్‌లో ఆమె ఓడిపోయింది. దీంతో ల‌వ్లీనా రజ‌త ప‌తకానికే ప‌రిమిత‌మైంది. రెండుసార్లు ఒలింపిక్ చాంపియ‌న్ అయిన లీ క్వియాన్ చేతిలో ల‌వ్లీనా ప‌రాజ‌యాన్ని చ‌విచూసింది. ఈ మెడ‌ల్‌తో బాక్సింగ్‌లో ఇండియా ప్ర‌స్థానం ముగిసింది. భార‌తీయ బాక్స‌ర్ల‌కు ఈ సారి ఆసియా క్రీడ‌ల్లో అయిదు మెడ‌ల్స్ వ‌చ్చాయి. దాంట్లో ఒక‌టి సిల్వ‌ర్ కాగా మ‌రో నాలుగు బ్రాంజ్ మెడ‌ల్స్ ఉన్నాయి.

బౌట్ ప్రారంభ‌మైన క్ష‌ణం నుంచి చైనా బాక్స‌ర్ లీ దూకుడుగా ఆడింది. ప‌వ‌ర్‌ఫుల్ పంచ్‌ల‌తో ల‌వ్లీనాపై విరుచుకుప‌డింది. తొలి రౌండ్‌లో 3-2 తేడాతో చైనా బాక్స‌ర్ ఆధిక్యాన్ని నిలుపుకున్న‌ది. ఆ త‌ర్వాత రెండో రౌండ్‌లోనూ చైనా బాక్స‌ర్ దాడి చేసింది. ఈజీగా రెండో రౌండ్‌ను కూడా ఆమె గెలిచేసింది. ఫైన‌ల్ రౌండ్‌లో కూడా క్వియాన్ దూకుడు ముందు ల‌వ్లీనా నిలువలేక‌పోయింది.

