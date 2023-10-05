Apps:
Asian Games: ఇండియన్ ఆర్చ‌ర్లు మ‌రో గోల్డ్ మెడ‌ల్ గెలిచారు. కాంపౌండ్ ఆర్చ‌రీ టీమ్ ఫైన‌ల్లో భార‌తీయ బృందం.. ద‌క్షిణ కొరియాను ఓడించింది. ఓజాస్ డియోటేల్‌, అభిషేక్ వ‌ర్మ‌, ప్ర‌థ‌మేశ్ జాక‌ర్‌లు త‌మ స‌త్తా చాటారు.

Asian Games: కాంపౌండ్ ఆర్చ‌రీ టీమ్ ఈవెంట్‌లో భార‌త్‌కు స్వ‌ర్ణం

హాంగ్జూ: ఆసియా క్రీడ‌(Asian Games)ల్లో ఇండియన్ ఆర్చ‌ర్లు ఉత్త‌మ ప్ర‌ద‌ర్శ‌న క‌న‌బ‌రిచారు. కాంపౌండ్ ఆర్చ‌రీ టీమ్ ఫైన‌ల్లో భార‌తీయ బృందం.. ద‌క్షిణ కొరియాను ఓడించింది. ఓజాస్ డియోటేల్‌, అభిషేక్ వ‌ర్మ‌, ప్ర‌థ‌మేశ్ జాక‌ర్‌లు త‌మ స‌త్తా చాటారు. పురుషుల టీమ్ ఈవెంట్‌లో స్వ‌ర్ణ ప‌త‌కాన్ని అందించి పెట్టారు. 235-230 స్కోరుతో సౌత్ కొరియా జ‌ట్టుపై విజ‌యం సాధించారు. దీంతో ఆసియా క్రీడ‌ల్లో భార‌త్ స్వ‌ర్ణ ప‌త‌కాల సంఖ్య 21కు చేరుకున్న‌ది.

