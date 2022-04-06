10 tips for B.Tech Freshers

April 6, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

10 things In the Current Fresher’s Job Market, a student should not worry about the opportunities; He/She should worry more about how much they are prepared to grab the given opportunity.Here are

the top 10 important things a student must focus to enhance the prospects of getting hired in off campus interviews.

Learn as per the industry requirement

Whatever a student studies in college for 4 years are something what the university needs to get the degree whereas the IT Industry needs more practical learning with real time examples. It’s tough for the student to apply for jobs only with academic subject knowledge. He/she must prepare as per the industry requirements.

career by choice but not by chance

A student’s 4 year B.Tech college & branch can be by chance but 40 years career must be by choice.

One must know the IT industry and difference between the Product based, service based, MNC & Startup companies.

It’s not about how fast you get the job, it’s all about how one can sustain in that company and technology for a longer period with a good career progression.

prepare decent resume

Resume preparation plays a very important role when applying for a job. By the time you start applying for jobs, you must have a well-prepared resume which sums up your career goals, academic and extracurricular achievements, projects, hobbies etc. Know that your resume reaches to the interviewer before you meet him. So put in your best efforts and try to make a decent resume.

communication skills

IT job is not about sitting in a corner and coding, it requires a lot of interpersonal skills to interact with all the internal and external stake holders (Clients, Managers, Team members and others) on a day-to-day basis through emails, chat, Calls and project documentation and updates.

One must have decent written and speaking skills along with coding skills.

aptitude

Aptitude is not about shortcuts or getting answers from the given options. It’s more about the ability to understand the given problem with the most optimal solution.

Many people think aptitude training is just to get qualified for the 1st round of the selection process, but the right aptitude skills help the students excel in coding and logical questions also, as coding is all about converting math logic into a program.

coding

Companies expect students to have good coding skills. They should be able to write, explain and trace the code in any programing language preferably (C/Java). Coding would be easy if you follow this approach.

Input

Output

logic

If you understand these 3 steps, coding is all about

how many if conditions

How many loops

full stack java

1. Company expects a fresher to be good with all concepts of core java with programmatic explanation with real time examples

2. Advanced Java

3. SQL

4. Web Technologies with a real time project

academic project

Many students don’t take their academic projects very seriously as they think the project is only for final year marks, but your project plays an important role in the interview selection process. Since the interview team might not be from the same branch, make sure you explain the project in a generic way.

research about the company

One of the most common mistakes which is committed by the students is attending interviews without knowing the basic information about the company. Students should be aware of the company’s tech stack platforms and career progression in the selected field. To apply for the right job, students should know complete information about the company through the company website, Linked In or any college alumni before applying for the job. Without research a student might land a job which doesn’t match his skills and interests.

learning from the interviews

One should see the interview process as a learning platform. A student must introspect after every interview, learn from the mistakes and be confident for the next interview. Attending multiple interviews without correcting them will result in losing self-confidence and ruining all the given opportunities.

