Which of the event had completed 100 years?

(1) Which of the following two new wet lands of India have been added to the Ramsar sites on 2nd February 2022? (c)

1. Bindawas wildlife sanctuary in Haryana

2. Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in UP

3. Renuka Wet land in Himachal Pradesh

4. Khijadiya wildlife sanctuary

a. Only 1 a nd 4

b. Only 2 and 3

c. Only 2 and 4

d. Only 1 and 3

Explanation: On February 2nd, 2022 two more wetlands of India have been added to the Ramsar sites, they are Khijadiya wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat andBakhira wildlife sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. With this, the total network of Ramsar sites in India has increased to 49, covering an area of 10,93,636 hectares, the highest in South Asia

(2) Ramsar convention is about&? (b)

a. Protecting forests and wildlife

b. Wetlands

c. Protecting endangered species

d. Reducing carbon emissions

Explanation: The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. It is also known as the Convention on Wetlands. It is named after the city of Ramsar in Iran where it was signed on the 2nd of February 1971. The 2nd of February each year is World Wetlands Day. The world’s first Site was the Cobourg Peninsula in Australia, designated in 1974. The countries with the most Ramsar Sites are the United Kingdom with 175 and Mexico with 142. Bolivia has the largest area under Ramsar protection

(3) In which Indian state, Ramsar sites are maximum? (c)

a. Punjab

b. Jammu and Kashmir

c. Uttar Pradesh

d. West Bengal

Explanation: Including the new one, there are ten Ramsar sites in Uttar Pradesh. Sunderbans Wetland in West Bengal is the largest site, where as Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh is the smallest. The oldest Ramsar sites of India are-Chilkalake in Orissa and Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan

(4) Which of the following is India’s first OECM site? (c)

a. Sundarbans

b. Coring wildlife sanctuary

c. Aravalli biodiversity park

d. Sambar lake

Explanation: The Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram has been declared as India’s first ‘other effective area-based conservation measures (OECM) site. Other effective area-based conservation measures (OECMs) are a new conservation approach, separate from protected areas, where conservation is achieved mainly as a by-product of other management. A definition was agreed at the 14th Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2018

(5) India has won the Under-19 world cup championship, in the final India defeated? (d)

a. Australia

b. West Indies

c. New Zealand

d. England

Explanation: Indian Cricket team has defeated England by 4 wickets to win the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup Championship. This is the 5th time that India has won this title. The tournament was held in West Indies. The Final match was played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

(6) ‘Swarajability’ is in news in recent times, what is it? (a)

a. AI based job portal

b. Freedom fighters achievements portal

c. An app, to improve engineering skills

d. Online classes to improve logical skills for all

Explanation: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) has launched an AI-based job portal named Swarajability that helps people with disabilities acquire relevant skills and find jobs. It is presently the beta version of the portal. The project is funded by Kotak Mahindra Bank and it has been developed in association with Youth4Jobs, Visual Quest apart from Kotak Mahindra Bank

(7) Which is the first country to administer a DNA vaccine against Covid 19? ( d)

a. Russia b. Brazil

c. Spain d. India

Explanation: India has become the first country in the world to administer a DNA vaccine against COVID-19. The ZyCoV-D which is the World’s first plasmid DNA vaccine has been produced by Ahmedabad-based vaccine manufacturer ZydusCadila and it was administered for the first time in Patna On February 05, 2022. It is a Painless and Needleless vaccine given at intervals of 28 days and 56 days. It is the second India-made vaccine to get emergency authorization in India after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

(8) Recently Union Government launched intensified Mission Indradhanush? (b)

a. Increasing of vegetable production

b. Immunization program

c. Increasing the production of cereals

d. Protecting environment

Explanation: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. MansukhMandaviya, launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 on February 07, 2022, virtually. The programme will be implemented in three rounds, of 7 days each.

The first round will begin from 7th February 2022, the second round from 7th March 2022, and the third round from 4th April 2022. In the first round 11 states will be covered. These are Assam, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Chhattisgarh. Till date, ten phases of Mission Indradhanush have been completed covering 701 districts across the country

(9) Name the Indian state that had launched ParayShikshalaya for students? (c)

a. Kerala b. Maharashtra

c. West Bengal d. Tripura

Explanation: The West Bengal government has started an open-air classroom program, called ParayShikshalaya (Neighborhood School), for students studying in primary and pre-primary classes. Under this program, the students would be studying in an open area. The initiative has been started by the Bengal government keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic situation

(10) Match the following? ( a)

1. Dinesh Prasad Saklani

a. UGC Chairman

2. SantishreeDhulipudi

b. New Director of NCERT

3. Jagadesh Kumar c. Vice Chancellor of JNU

a. 1-b, 2-c, 3-a b. 1-c, 2-b, 3-a

c. 1-a, 2-b, 3-c d. 1-b, 2-a, 3-c

Explanation: MamidalaJagadesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman of UGC. Dinesh Prasad Saklani has been appointed as the new Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), for five years. The Ministry of Education (MoE) has appointed SantishreeDhulipudiPandit as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on February 7, 2022. She is the first women Vice-Chancellor of JNU

(11) The Railway Protection Force has launched operation AAHT, the purpose is? (b)

a. Promoting railway reservations

b. Curbing human trafficking

c. Avoiding any kind of rail accidents

d. Checking robberies in trains

Explanation: The Railway Protection Force, RPF has launched Operation AAHT to curb human trafficking. It will mainly focus on trains that are originating from border countries. The operation is held under Ministry of Railways. Under the operation, RPF will deploy special forces in long distance trains. The operation will mainly focus on rescuing women and children from the traffickers. The operation is to be implemented in every train operated by the Indian Railways

(12) Snowglu, is in news recently, it is associated with which state/UT? (c)

a. Himachal Pradesh

b. Uttarakhand

c. Jammu and Kashmir

d. Ladakh

Explanation: An igloo cafe was recently opened in Jammu and Kashmir. It is now the largest igloo cafe in the world. The name of the Caf is Snowglu. It was built by Wasim Shah, the owner. The caf has been built in Gulmarg, Kashmir. It is 44.5 feet in diameter and 37.5 feet in height

(13) Which is the first country in the world, to play 1000 One Day Internationals? (d)

a. England b. Australia

c. West Indies d. India

Explanation: On 6th February India played its 1000th match, and it is the first country in the world to do so. India has won this match, which was played against West Indies. The team has so far won two ODI world cups and one T20 world cup. In all, the team has won 519 ODI matches out of the 1000 matches. Nine matches ended in tie and 41 matches ended without results

(14) According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, which Indian state has the lowest unemployment rate in January 2022? (d)

a. Maharashtra b. Madhya pradesh

c. Karnataka d. Telangana

Explanation: The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy recently released the unemployment report. According to report, the unemployment in India was at 6.57% in January 2022. This is the lowest since March 2021. Telangana had the lowest unemployment rate in January 2022. It was 0.7%. The second lowest was in Gujarat at 1.2%. the third lowest was in Meghalaya, 1.5% followed by Odisha

(15) Which of the following event had completed 100 years on February 4th, 2022? (c)

a. Salt Satyagraha

b. Champaran movement

c. ChauriChaura incident

d. Kheda Satyagraha

Explanation: The Chauri Chaura incident, led to the end of the non-cooperation movement. ChauriChaura is located in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh. Mahatma Gandhiji called off the non cooperation movement due to an incident that occurred in ChauriChaura. The incident occurred on February 4, 1922

