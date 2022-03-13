What was the GST collection in 2021?

March 14, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

1) AMRUT 2.0 and SBM-U 2.0, which were launched recently, com under which Union Ministry?

A) Ministry of Agriculture B) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

C) Ministry of MSME

D) Ministry of Home Affairs

E) None

2) Which institution publishes the Global Financial Stability Report semi-annually?

A) World Bank B) IMF

C) ADB

D)New Development Bank E) WTO

3) Recently which state or union territory has declared snow leopard as the state animal and Grus nigricollis as the state bird?

A) Jammu and Kashmir B) Ladakh

C) Himachal Pradesh D) Sikkim

E) Uttarakhand

4) Recently, RBI has increased the limit of guarantee-free loans to self-help groups from 10 lakhs to how much under DAY-NRLM-

A) 30 Lakhs B) 20 Lakhs C) 50 Lakhs D) 70 Lakhs E) 15 Lakhs

5) Between which two countries joint military exercise Surya Kiran will be organized from 20 September to 3 October 2021?

A) India China B) India Myanmar

C) India Nepal D) India Bangladesh

E) India – Srilanka

6) Which State became the 1st LPG enabled & Smoke Free state of India (in Jan’22) with the help of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) & Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana (GSY)?

A) Himachal Pradesh B) Uttarakhand

C) West Bengal D) Odisha E) Gujarat

7) Which of the following points are ‘correct’ with respect to the RBI’s framework (in Jan’22) regarding Small-value Offline Digital Payments?

A) Offline payments can be made using cards, wallets or mobile devices, but the payment should be done in face-to-face mode only.

B) The upper limit of an offline payment transaction was fixed at Rs 500, with a total limit of Rs 10,000 at any point of time.

C) The framework will enable the Authorized Payment System Operators (PSOs), Payment System Participants (PSPs), Bank & Non-Bank to conduct small value offline digital payments.

A) Only A B) Only B

C) Only C D) Only A & B

E) Only A & C

8) Which bank has identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)?

A) SBI B) HDFC Bank C) ICICI Bank

D) Both A and B A E) All A, B and C

9) Recently which country has India defeated in the final of Under-19 Asia Cup 2021.

A) Sri Lanka B) Afganisthan C) Bangladesh

D) United Arab Emirates E) None

10) What was the GST collection in 2021?

A) SeptemberRs117010 crore

B) October -Rs 130127 crore

C) November -Rs 1,31,526 crore

D)December – Rs 1.29 lakh crore

E) All the Above

11) The Rate of Interest of Small Savings Scheme will be revised by the Ministry of Finance once in …. ?

A) 2 Months B) 3 months

C) 4 months D) 6 months

E) 1 year

12) In accordance with RBI’s Balance of Payments (BoP) data, India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) for Q2 FY22 was ……. of GDP.?

A) 1% B) 1.1%

C) 1.3% D) 2.0% E) 1.5%

13) According to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), India’s Fiscal Deficit was decreased to …… at the end of November 2021 (April-November).

A) 50.7% B) 46.2%

C) 42.7% D) 48.9% E) 49.9%

14) In Which City PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of ‘Major Dhyan Chand Sports University’ that is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 700 Crore?

A) Cuttack B) Lucknow

C)Meerut D) Gaya E) Delhi

15) Who is popularly known as the the Rain Man of India for his excellent work in rainwater harvesting under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign . He was appointed as the New Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)

A) D.P. Mathuria B) Rajiv Ranjan Mishra

C)G Asok Kumar D) Binod Kumar E) Pravin kumar

16) According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, India Achieved the Highest Export of USD ……. Billion in December 2021 ]

A) $ 20.56 B) $ 56.89

C) $ 37.29 D) $ 29.8 E) $ 49.92

17) In January 2022, CryptoWire launched India’s 1st Global Index of Cryptocurrencies called … ?

A) CIW5 B) 15IC

C) IWC5 D) ICW5 E) IC15

18) Who authored the book, Gandhi’s Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India?

A) Manan Kapoor B) Shashi Tharoor

C) Dhirendra K. Jha D) Farah Bashir

19) Who has been appointed as a member of the Athletes Commission of the Badminton World Federation?

A) Sania Mirza B) Mithali Raj

C)PV Sindhu D)Amrita Pritam

E) None of These

20) Which life insurance company has become the first Indian insurance company to sign UNPRI on environmental, social and governance issues?

A) SBI LIFE B) ICICI Pudential Life Insurance

C) LIC of India D) Max bupa Life E) None of these.

21) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has released a Telugu book titled Gandhi Topi Governor based on whose life?

A) Idpuganti Raghavendra Rao

B)Kodavatiganti Kutumbarao

C) Adivi Bapiraju D) Chinnayasuri Paravastu

22) The Union Cabinet has approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme of how many crores to promote Semiconductor?

A) Rs 50,000 crore B)Rs 76,000 crore

C) 80,000 crore D) Rs 92,000 crore

E) 1 Lakh crore

23) . In compliance with the instructions of the National Green Authority, which government has announced cancellation of registration of all diesel vehicles which are 10 years old?

A) Delhi Government B) Haryana Government

C) Punjab Government

D) Telangana

E) Tamil Nadu

24) Cornerstones of democr- acy are inclusiveness, equality and minority rights, theme of International Minority Rights Day celebrated by UN since 1992 across the world, celebrated on ?

A) 11 December B) 15 December

C) 18 December D) 20 December

E) 22 December

25) Which country honored PM Modi with the highest civilian award Nagdag Pal Ji Khorlo?

A) Mongolia B) Sri Lanka

C) Japan D) Bhutan

E) Bangladesh

26) The Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) has announced to honor which sportsperson with the prestigious SJFI Award?

A) Kapil Dev B) Sanjay Manjrekar

C) Sunil Gavaskar D) M.S Dhoni E) Sachin Tendulkar

27) Which United Nations organization has given heritage status to Durga Puja festival of West Bengal?

A) UNICEF B) UNWTO

C) World Travel and Tourism Council D) UNESCO E) NONE

28) The Union Cabinet has announced to increase the age of marriage of a woman to how many years under the The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021?

A) 21 years B) 22 years

C) 23 years D)24 years

E) 25years

29) The government of which country has become the first government in the world to go 100% paperless?

A) Bhutan B) UAE

C) Dubai D) Sweden

E) New Zealand

30) Who has been named as the Person of the Year by Time Magazine?

A) Jeff bezoz B) Elon Musk

C) Bill Gates

D) Warren Buffet

E) Bernard Arnault

S MADHU KIRAN

Director

FOCUS Academy of

Competitive Exams

Hyderabad.9030496929

