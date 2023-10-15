Our neighbour Dharma?

లక్ష్మీపతి నిరుపేద కావచ్చు. భిక్షపతి కుబేరుడు కావచ్చు. ఆనందరావు మొహంలో మచ్చుకైనా సంతోషం కనిపించకపోవచ్చు. పిచ్చయ్య మహా మేధావిగా పేరు తెచ్చుకోవచ్చు.

October 15, 2023 / 01:42 AM IST

లక్ష్మీపతి నిరుపేద కావచ్చు. భిక్షపతి కుబేరుడు కావచ్చు. ఆనందరావు మొహంలో మచ్చుకైనా సంతోషం కనిపించకపోవచ్చు. పిచ్చయ్య మహా మేధావిగా పేరు తెచ్చుకోవచ్చు. పేరు మనిషికి ఒక గుర్తింపు మాత్రమే. ఆ నాలుగైదు అక్షరాల ఆధారంగా ఎవరి వ్యక్తిత్వాన్నీ అంచనా వేయలేం. ఈ సంభాషణ ఇతివృత్తమూ ఇదే.

Suma: The music teacher says she’s not cut out for a singer.

Saira: Let her learn some other art.

Suma: You alone can dispel my nagging doubt.

Saira: Thank you for reposing confidence in me. May I know your doubt?

Suma: You know I have a cousin by name Shanthi.

Saira: You’ve mentioned her many a time.

Suma: She has everything a woman could ask for. But I’ve never seen her happy and peaceful.

Saira: Any problems?

Suma: Do you remember my friend Lakshmi? She visited our place last year.

Saira: I do remember her.

Suma: Her husband is head over heels in debt. They are in dire straits. They can’t make both ends meet.

Saira: I’m sorry for them.

Suma: My sister’s daughter Saraswathi has failed again.

Saira: Flunked her exam again?

Suma: She couldn’t pass her tenth standard in seven attempts.

Saira: Let her try one more time.

Suma: My schoolmate Sangeetha has attended music classes for four years. She’s not learnt even the basics so far.

Saira: Classical or light music?

Suma: The music teacher says she’s not cut out for a singer.

Saira: Let her learn some other art.

Suma: Your cousin whom we visited at the hospital, what’s his name?

Saira: Anjaneyulu.

Suma: See how often he falls sick. He hasn’t the least power of resistance. Seems a perpetual patient!

Saira: I’ve told him several times to change his lifestyle.

Suma: Mr Dharmaji & A man of affluence. But does he ever help anybody with money?

Saira: Our neighbour Dharma?

Suma: And we have our Satyam. He’s perfected the art of lying. Can we tell lies so effortlessly as he?

Saira: His friends call him a born, chronic, innate, inveterate liar!

Suma: See Mr Anand. He has a villa, a luxury car, a flourishing business and what not. Yesterday he called me to say he wasn’t happy.

Saira: But what’s your pressing, pestering doubt?

Suma: None of these persons have grown into personalities associated with their names.

Saira: Do you think names given at birth are prophetic?

Suma: Why didn’t they grow upto expectations?

Saira: Whose expectations?

Suma: Parents’ expectations, of course.

Saira: Parents name their baby by looking at the face and its features.

Suma: Aren’t personalities predetermined by names given at birth?

Saira: No. Personality is a result of environment, socio-economic conditions, cultural background and many other factors.

Milton?

Teacher: What do you know about Milton?

Student: Milton is a famous company. It’s a household name. It’s products are lunch box, water bottle, vacuum flask, casserole &

Teacher: Stop!

Student: Anything wrong, sir?

Teacher: Tell me about Milton, the blind poet.

– సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌, రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

Follow Us :









