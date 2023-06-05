MP Santhosh kumar | ప్రపంచ పర్యావరణ దినోత్సవం.. మొక్కలు నాటిన ఎంపీ సంతోష్‌ కుమార్‌

Apps:
ప్రపంచ పర్యావరణ దినోత్సవం(World Environment day) సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్‌ బేగంపేటలోని ఇన్‌స్టిట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ జెనెటిక్స్‌ క్యాంపస్‌లో నిర్వహించిన 2కే వాక్ కార్యక్రమాన్ని రాజ్యసభ సభ్యుడు సంతోష్‌ కుమార్‌ (MP Santhosh kumar) ప్రారంభించారు.

హైదరాబాద్‌: ప్రపంచ పర్యావరణ దినోత్సవం(World Environment day) సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్‌ బేగంపేటలోని ఇన్‌స్టిట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ జెనెటిక్స్‌ క్యాంపస్‌లో నిర్వహించిన 2కే వాక్ కార్యక్రమాన్ని రాజ్యసభ సభ్యుడు సంతోష్‌ కుమార్‌ (MP Santhosh kumar) ప్రారంభించారు. గ్రీన్‌ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్‌లో భాగంగా మొక్కలు నాటారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో ఖైరతాబాద్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యే దానం నాగేందర్‌, బీసీ కమిషన్‌ మెంబర్‌ కిషోర్‌ గౌడ్‌, ఓయూ వీసీ ప్రొఫెసర్‌ రవీందర్‌, ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ జెనెటిక్స్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ విజయలక్ష్మి, గ్రీన్‌ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్‌ ప్రతినిధులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

