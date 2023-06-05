MP Santhosh kumar | ప్రపంచ పర్యావరణ దినోత్సవం.. మొక్కలు నాటిన ఎంపీ సంతోష్‌ కుమార్‌

June 5, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

హైదరాబాద్‌: ప్రపంచ పర్యావరణ దినోత్సవం(World Environment day) సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్‌ బేగంపేటలోని ఇన్‌స్టిట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ జెనెటిక్స్‌ క్యాంపస్‌లో నిర్వహించిన 2కే వాక్ కార్యక్రమాన్ని రాజ్యసభ సభ్యుడు సంతోష్‌ కుమార్‌ (MP Santhosh kumar) ప్రారంభించారు. గ్రీన్‌ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్‌లో భాగంగా మొక్కలు నాటారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో ఖైరతాబాద్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యే దానం నాగేందర్‌, బీసీ కమిషన్‌ మెంబర్‌ కిషోర్‌ గౌడ్‌, ఓయూ వీసీ ప్రొఫెసర్‌ రవీందర్‌, ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ జెనెటిక్స్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ విజయలక్ష్మి, గ్రీన్‌ ఇండియా చాలెంజ్‌ ప్రతినిధులు పాల్గొన్నారు.

The moment you start ignoring the surroundings, you will soon have to face the agitation of Mother Nature, on this World Environment Day, let us stop harming nature, let us stop polluting it. Let us put our hands together to bring a positive change and make Planet Earth a much… pic.twitter.com/ws7bePrCJh

— Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) June 5, 2023