ఢిల్లీలో ఎంపీ అసదుద్దీన్‌ ఒవైసీ ఇంటిపై రాళ్ల దాడి.. 2014 నుంచి ఇది నాలుగోసారన్న ఎంపీ

ఎంఐఎం అధ్యక్షుడు, హైదరాబాద్ ఎంపీ అసదుద్దీన్ ఒవైసీ (Asaduddin Owaisi) ఇంటిపై దుండగులు రాళ్ల దాడికిపాల్పడ్డారు. ఢిల్లీలోని అశోకా రోడ్డులో ఉన్న తన ఇంటిపై గుర్తుతెలియని వ్యక్తులు రాళ్లతో దాడి చేశారని, దీంతో కిటికీల అద్దాలు పగిలిపోయాయని తెలిపారు.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ఎంఐఎం అధ్యక్షుడు, హైదరాబాద్ ఎంపీ అసదుద్దీన్ ఒవైసీ (Asaduddin Owaisi) ఇంటిపై దుండగులు రాళ్ల దాడికిపాల్పడ్డారు. ఢిల్లీలోని అశోకా రోడ్డులో ఉన్న తన ఇంటిపై గుర్తుతెలియని వ్యక్తులు రాళ్లతో దాడి చేశారని, దీంతో కిటికీల అద్దాలు పగిలిపోయాయని తెలిపారు. ఆదివారం సాయంత్రం 5.30 గంటల సమయంలో ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకున్నదని చెప్పారు. ఈమేరకు ఎంపీ అసదుద్దీన్ పార్లమెంట్‌ స్ట్రీట్‌ పోలీస్‌ స్టేషన్‌లో ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు.

ఢిల్లీలోని తన నివాసంపై మరోసారి దాడి జరిగిందని, 2014 నుంచి ఇది నాలుగోసారని ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. జైపూర్‌ పర్యటన ముగించుకుని ఆదివారం రాత్రి 11.30 గంటలకు ఢిల్లీలోని ఇంటికి తిరిగివచ్చేసరికి దాడి జరిగింది. ఆగంతకులు రాళ్లు విసరడంతో కిటికీ అద్దాలు పగిలిపోయాయయి. సాయంత్రం 5.30 గంటలకు ఈ దాడి జరిగినట్లు తమ ఇంటి పనిమనిషి సమాచారం ఇచ్చిందని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈఘటనపై ఢిల్లీ పోలీసులు తప్పనిసరిగా చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలన్నారు.

