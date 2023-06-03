బాలాసోర్: ఒడిశా(Odisha)లోని బాలాసోర్ వద్ద జరిగిన రైలు ప్రమాదం(train accident).. భీతావాహ పరిస్థితిని తలపిస్తోంది. రైలు పట్టాలపై రెండు రైళ్లకు చెందిన బోగీలు చెల్లాచెదురుగా పడి ఉన్నాయి. ప్రయాణికుల ఆర్తనాదాల మధ్య .. రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్ కొనసాగుతోంది. మూడు రైళ్లు ఢీకొన్న ఘటనలో ఇప్పటి వరకు 238 మంది మరణించారు. దాదాపు వెయ్యి మంది వరకు గాయపడ్డారు. కోరమండల్ ఎక్స్ప్రెస్లో ఉన్న ఏపీ, తమిళనాడు ప్రయాణికుల గురించి ఆ రెండు రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలు ఆరా తీస్తున్నారు.
#WATCH | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/8rf5E6qbQV
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
బెంగాల్ సీఎం మమతా బెనర్జీ ఇవాళ బాలాసోర్ వెళ్తున్నారు. అక్కడ పరిస్థితిని ఆమె సమీక్షించనున్నారు. హౌరా నుంచి బయలుదేరిన కోరమండల్ ఎక్స్ప్రెస్ లో బెంగాలీలు కూడా ఉన్నారు. ఆర్మీ, ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ దళాలు రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్లో నిమగ్నమైనట్లు రైల్వేశాఖ సహాయ మంత్రి రావుసాహెబ్ పాటిల్ దన్వే తెలిపారు. గాయపడ్డవారిని స్థానిక ఆస్పత్రులకు తరలించామన్నారు.
#WATCH | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/YSflSpuF9d
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
Read More..
#BalasoreTrainAccident | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of the damage.
As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 238 in the collision between three trains. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/tVNQWSHDcJ
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023