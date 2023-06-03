Apps:
Follow us on:
Home News Aerial View Of Odisha Train Accident Site Watch Videos

Odisha Train Accident: ఒడిశా రైలు ప్ర‌మాదం.. ఏరియ‌ల్ వ్యూ దృశ్యాలు.. వీడియోలు

odisha train accident: ఒడిశా రైలు ప్ర‌మాద ఘ‌ట‌న‌కు చెందిన తీవ్ర‌త‌ను ఈ వీడియోల్లో అంచ‌నా వేయ‌వ‌చ్చు. ప్ర‌మాదం జ‌రిగిన ప్రాంతం నుంచి తీసిన ఏరియ‌ల్స్ వ్యూవ్ వీడియోలు ఆ ప్ర‌మాద స్థాయిని చూపుతున్నాయి. ఒడిశా రైలు ప్ర‌మాదంలో మృతిచెందిన వారి సంఖ్య 238కి చేరింది.

Odisha Train Accident: ఒడిశా రైలు ప్ర‌మాదం.. ఏరియ‌ల్ వ్యూ దృశ్యాలు.. వీడియోలు

బాలాసోర్‌: ఒడిశా(Odisha)లోని బాలాసోర్ వ‌ద్ద జ‌రిగిన రైలు ప్ర‌మాదం(train accident).. భీతావాహ ప‌రిస్థితిని త‌ల‌పిస్తోంది. రైలు పట్టాల‌పై రెండు రైళ్ల‌కు చెందిన బోగీలు చెల్లాచెదురుగా ప‌డి ఉన్నాయి. ప్ర‌యాణికుల ఆర్త‌నాదాల మ‌ధ్య .. రెస్క్యూ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ కొన‌సాగుతోంది. మూడు రైళ్లు ఢీకొన్న ఘ‌ట‌న‌లో ఇప్ప‌టి వ‌ర‌కు 238 మంది మ‌ర‌ణించారు. దాదాపు వెయ్యి మంది వ‌ర‌కు గాయ‌ప‌డ్డారు. కోర‌మండ‌ల్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌లో ఉన్న ఏపీ, త‌మిళ‌నాడు ప్ర‌యాణికుల గురించి ఆ రెండు రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలు ఆరా తీస్తున్నారు.

బెంగాల్ సీఎం మ‌మ‌తా బెన‌ర్జీ ఇవాళ బాలాసోర్ వెళ్తున్నారు. అక్క‌డ ప‌రిస్థితిని ఆమె స‌మీక్షించ‌నున్నారు. హౌరా నుంచి బ‌యలుదేరిన కోర‌మండ‌ల్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్ లో బెంగాలీలు కూడా ఉన్నారు. ఆర్మీ, ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ ద‌ళాలు రెస్క్యూ ఆప‌రేష‌న్‌లో నిమ‌గ్న‌మైన‌ట్లు రైల్వేశాఖ స‌హాయ మంత్రి రావుసాహెబ్ పాటిల్ ద‌న్వే తెలిపారు. గాయ‌ప‌డ్డ‌వారిని స్థానిక ఆస్ప‌త్రుల‌కు త‌ర‌లించామ‌న్నారు.

Read More.. 

Odisha Train Accident Photos | ఒడిశాలో పట్టాలు తప్పిన రైళ్లు.. పల్టీలు కొట్టిన బోగీలు.. రైలు ప్రమాదం ఫొటోలు

 

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు