Odisha Train Accident: ఒడిశా రైలు ప్ర‌మాదం.. ఏరియ‌ల్ వ్యూ దృశ్యాలు.. వీడియోలు

odisha train accident: ఒడిశా రైలు ప్ర‌మాద ఘ‌ట‌న‌కు చెందిన తీవ్ర‌త‌ను ఈ వీడియోల్లో అంచ‌నా వేయ‌వ‌చ్చు. ప్ర‌మాదం జ‌రిగిన ప్రాంతం నుంచి తీసిన ఏరియ‌ల్స్ వ్యూవ్ వీడియోలు ఆ ప్ర‌మాద స్థాయిని చూపుతున్నాయి. ఒడిశా రైలు ప్ర‌మాదంలో మృతిచెందిన వారి సంఖ్య 238కి చేరింది.

June 3, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

బాలాసోర్‌: ఒడిశా(Odisha)లోని బాలాసోర్ వ‌ద్ద జ‌రిగిన రైలు ప్ర‌మాదం(train accident).. భీతావాహ ప‌రిస్థితిని త‌ల‌పిస్తోంది. రైలు పట్టాల‌పై రెండు రైళ్ల‌కు చెందిన బోగీలు చెల్లాచెదురుగా ప‌డి ఉన్నాయి. ప్ర‌యాణికుల ఆర్త‌నాదాల మ‌ధ్య .. రెస్క్యూ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ కొన‌సాగుతోంది. మూడు రైళ్లు ఢీకొన్న ఘ‌ట‌న‌లో ఇప్ప‌టి వ‌ర‌కు 238 మంది మ‌ర‌ణించారు. దాదాపు వెయ్యి మంది వ‌ర‌కు గాయ‌ప‌డ్డారు. కోర‌మండ‌ల్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌లో ఉన్న ఏపీ, త‌మిళ‌నాడు ప్ర‌యాణికుల గురించి ఆ రెండు రాష్ట్రాల సీఎంలు ఆరా తీస్తున్నారు.

#WATCH | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/8rf5E6qbQV — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

బెంగాల్ సీఎం మ‌మ‌తా బెన‌ర్జీ ఇవాళ బాలాసోర్ వెళ్తున్నారు. అక్క‌డ ప‌రిస్థితిని ఆమె స‌మీక్షించ‌నున్నారు. హౌరా నుంచి బ‌యలుదేరిన కోర‌మండ‌ల్ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్ లో బెంగాలీలు కూడా ఉన్నారు. ఆర్మీ, ఎన్డీఆర్ఎఫ్ ద‌ళాలు రెస్క్యూ ఆప‌రేష‌న్‌లో నిమ‌గ్న‌మైన‌ట్లు రైల్వేశాఖ స‌హాయ మంత్రి రావుసాహెబ్ పాటిల్ ద‌న్వే తెలిపారు. గాయ‌ప‌డ్డ‌వారిని స్థానిక ఆస్ప‌త్రుల‌కు త‌ర‌లించామ‌న్నారు.

#WATCH | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of damage at the spot of the #BalasoreTrainAccident in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/YSflSpuF9d — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Read More..

#BalasoreTrainAccident | Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera show the extent of the damage. As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 238 in the collision between three trains. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/tVNQWSHDcJ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023