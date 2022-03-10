Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Trolls On Rahul Gandhi After Congress Lost In Five States

ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కాంగ్రెస్‌కు ఘోర ప‌రాభ‌వం.. రాహుల్ గాంధీపై మీమ్స్ వైర‌ల్

ఇప్ప‌టికే మాండేట్ వ‌చ్చేసింది. ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఏయే పార్టీలు విజ‌య‌కేత‌నం ఎగుర‌వేశాయో స్ప‌ష్టంగా తెలిసిపోయింది. పంజాబ్ మిన‌హా.. మిగితా నాలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో బీజేపీ గెలిచింది. పంజాబ్‌లో మాత్రం ఆప్ క్లీన్ స్వీప్ చేసింది. క‌నీసం ఒక్క రాష్ట్రంలో కూడా కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ గెల‌వ‌క‌పోవ‌డం.. యూపీలో రెండు సీట్లే గెల‌వ‌డం.. అధికారంలో ఉన్న పంజాబ్‌లో ఘోరంగా ఓడిపోవ‌డం.. ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్, గోవా, మ‌ణిపూర్‌లోనూ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి ఘోర ప‌రాభ‌వం ఎదురైంది.

తాము ఓట‌మిని అంగీక‌రిస్తున్నామ‌ని ఇప్ప‌టికే కాంగ్రెస్ నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ స్ప‌ష్టం చేసిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ఈనేప‌థ్యంలో రాహుల్ గాంధీపై సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో మీమ్స్ వైర‌ల్ అవుతున్నాయి. నెటిజ‌న్లు రాహుల్ గాంధీని తెగ ట్రోల్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి చెందిన మ‌హామ‌హులు కూడా ఓడిపోవ‌డంతో.. కాంగ్రెస్‌కు పెద్ద దెబ్బే ప‌డింది. ఈనేప‌థ్యంలో సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో వైర‌ల్ అవుతున్న కొన్ని మీమ్స్‌ను మీరు కూడా చూసేయండి.

487922

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు