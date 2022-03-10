ఇప్పటికే మాండేట్ వచ్చేసింది. ఐదు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఏయే పార్టీలు విజయకేతనం ఎగురవేశాయో స్పష్టంగా తెలిసిపోయింది. పంజాబ్ మినహా.. మిగితా నాలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో బీజేపీ గెలిచింది. పంజాబ్లో మాత్రం ఆప్ క్లీన్ స్వీప్ చేసింది. కనీసం ఒక్క రాష్ట్రంలో కూడా కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ గెలవకపోవడం.. యూపీలో రెండు సీట్లే గెలవడం.. అధికారంలో ఉన్న పంజాబ్లో ఘోరంగా ఓడిపోవడం.. ఉత్తరాఖండ్, గోవా, మణిపూర్లోనూ కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి ఘోర పరాభవం ఎదురైంది.
Always be tension free just like @RahulGandhi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #ElectionResults #ResultsWithNDTV #BJPWinningUP #BJPAgain #UPWithModiYogi pic.twitter.com/9tdrct2TqI
తాము ఓటమిని అంగీకరిస్తున్నామని ఇప్పటికే కాంగ్రెస్ నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ స్పష్టం చేసిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈనేపథ్యంలో రాహుల్ గాంధీపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో మీమ్స్ వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. నెటిజన్లు రాహుల్ గాంధీని తెగ ట్రోల్స్ చేస్తున్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీకి చెందిన మహామహులు కూడా ఓడిపోవడంతో.. కాంగ్రెస్కు పెద్ద దెబ్బే పడింది. ఈనేపథ్యంలో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్న కొన్ని మీమ్స్ను మీరు కూడా చూసేయండి.
Rajdeep: What have you learnt from the past?
Cong spox: We need to invest more in marketing and PR.
Panelist: But what’s the product you will market? Rahul Gandhi?
Congress are clean 5 state
Rahul Gandhi now 😅#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/UKGhEmhUZc
Summary of Assembly Results:
BJP: UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur
AAP: Punjab
Congress: My leader Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi turned another meme into reality.😹 pic.twitter.com/ixJS3C0LSw
After seeing the results of उत्तर प्रदेश, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur and poor condition of Congress party…
people replay to Rahul Gandhi: 🤪🤣🤣#ElectionResults #YogiAdityanath #BJPAgain pic.twitter.com/yygCcqzZvR
Usual Scene after every #ElectionResults
* Rahul Gandhi resigns from Party Posts in afternoon *
Karyakartas in evening: pic.twitter.com/vXvFHGaFlz
When you see your performance in Manipur, UP & Goa
And then finally look up to God praying for a miracle to happen #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/lQuzkcmFn4
AAP: We won in Punjab
BJP: We won in Manipur, Uttarakhand and UP
Congress: pic.twitter.com/v7zpDDbmxa
