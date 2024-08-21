Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Tata Harrier Suv Was Seen Ramming A Toyota Fortuner In A Road Rage Incident In Maharashtras Thane

Maharashtra: ఫార్చూన‌ర్‌ను రెండుసార్లు ఢీకొట్టిన హారియ‌ర్‌.. థానేలో రోడ్డుపై హంగామా.. వీడియో

Maharashtra: ఫార్చూన‌ర్ వాహనాన్ని టాటా హారియ‌ర్ .. రెండు సార్లు ఢీకొట్టింది. ఓ సారి వెనుక నుంచి.. మ‌రోసారి ముందు నుంచి. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న ముంబైలోని థానేలో జ‌రిగింది.

Maharashtra: ఫార్చూన‌ర్‌ను రెండుసార్లు ఢీకొట్టిన హారియ‌ర్‌.. థానేలో రోడ్డుపై హంగామా.. వీడియో

ముంబై: మ‌హారాష్ట్ర(Maharashtra)లోని థానేలో దారుణం జ‌రిగింది. టాటా హారియ‌ర్ ఎస్‌యూవీ.. టొయోటా ఫార్చూన‌ర్ వాహ‌న‌దారులు రోడ్డుపై ఘ‌ర్ష‌ణ‌కు దిగారు. ఫార్చూన‌ర్‌ను హారియ‌ర్ వాహ‌నం రెండు సార్లు ఢీకొట్టింది. న‌లుపు రంగు హారియ‌ర్ .. మొద‌ట వెనుక నుంచి ఫార్చూన‌ర్‌ను ఢీకొట్టింది. ఆ స‌మ‌యంలో ఓ వ్య‌క్తి హారియ‌ర్ కారు కింద‌కు వెళ్లిపోయాడు. ముందుకు కొంచెం దూరం వెళ్లిన ఆ వాహ‌నం.. మ‌ళ్లీ వెన‌క్కి మ‌లుపు తీసుకుని వ‌చ్చి ఫార్చూన‌ర్‌ను ముందు నుంచి ఢీకొట్టింది. ఆ స‌మ‌యంలో ఫార్చూన‌ర్ వెన‌క్కి వెళ్ల‌డంతో.. ఆ కారు వెన‌క ఉన్న కొంద‌రు కింద‌ప‌డిపోయారు. హారియ‌ర్ వాహ‌న‌దారుడు ప్ర‌వ‌ర్తించిన తీరుపై తీవ్ర విమ‌ర్శ‌లు వ‌స్తున్నాయి. ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో ఈ వీడియో వైర‌ల్‌గా మారింది. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న ప‌ట్ల ఆరా తీస్తున్న‌ట్లు పోలీసులు వెల్ల‌డించారు. మంగ‌ళ‌వారం మ‌ధ్యాహ్నం 11 గంట‌ల‌కు ఘ‌ట‌న జ‌రిగిన‌ట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

Read Today's Latest National News in Telugu and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు