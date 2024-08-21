August 21, 2024 / 11:58 AM IST

ముంబై: మ‌హారాష్ట్ర(Maharashtra)లోని థానేలో దారుణం జ‌రిగింది. టాటా హారియ‌ర్ ఎస్‌యూవీ.. టొయోటా ఫార్చూన‌ర్ వాహ‌న‌దారులు రోడ్డుపై ఘ‌ర్ష‌ణ‌కు దిగారు. ఫార్చూన‌ర్‌ను హారియ‌ర్ వాహ‌నం రెండు సార్లు ఢీకొట్టింది. న‌లుపు రంగు హారియ‌ర్ .. మొద‌ట వెనుక నుంచి ఫార్చూన‌ర్‌ను ఢీకొట్టింది. ఆ స‌మ‌యంలో ఓ వ్య‌క్తి హారియ‌ర్ కారు కింద‌కు వెళ్లిపోయాడు. ముందుకు కొంచెం దూరం వెళ్లిన ఆ వాహ‌నం.. మ‌ళ్లీ వెన‌క్కి మ‌లుపు తీసుకుని వ‌చ్చి ఫార్చూన‌ర్‌ను ముందు నుంచి ఢీకొట్టింది. ఆ స‌మ‌యంలో ఫార్చూన‌ర్ వెన‌క్కి వెళ్ల‌డంతో.. ఆ కారు వెన‌క ఉన్న కొంద‌రు కింద‌ప‌డిపోయారు. హారియ‌ర్ వాహ‌న‌దారుడు ప్ర‌వ‌ర్తించిన తీరుపై తీవ్ర విమ‌ర్శ‌లు వ‌స్తున్నాయి. ఆన్‌లైన్‌లో ఈ వీడియో వైర‌ల్‌గా మారింది. ఈ ఘ‌ట‌న ప‌ట్ల ఆరా తీస్తున్న‌ట్లు పోలీసులు వెల్ల‌డించారు. మంగ‌ళ‌వారం మ‌ధ్యాహ్నం 11 గంట‌ల‌కు ఘ‌ట‌న జ‌రిగిన‌ట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

The video shows a child sitting in the backseat of the Fortuner. The boy screamed as the black Harrier, after hitting the white SUV from behind, took a U-turn and… pic.twitter.com/zVoAVA41kh

This is Part 3 of the video, highlighting the aftermath of the Road Rage incident involving the Black Tata Harrier SUV and White Tata Fortuner —an event that may have gone unnoticed by many. It’s truly heartwarming to see how ordinary people are coming together in support of each… https://t.co/s5hvDT9zBK pic.twitter.com/JZR23SxV2P

