Siddaramaiah | కర్ణాటక సీఎంగా సిద్ధరామయ్య.. డిప్యూటీ సీఎంగా డీకే శివకుమార్‌ ప్రమాణస్వీకారం

బెంగళూరు: కర్ణాటక ముఖ్యమంత్రిగా కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ సీనియర్ నాయకుడు, మాజీ సీఎం సిద్ధరామయ్య ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేశారు. కర్ణాటక గవర్నర్‌ తావర్‌చంద్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌ ఆయన చేత ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేయించారు. కర్ణాటక రాజధాని బెంగళూరులోని కంఠీరవ స్టేడియంలో ప్రమాణస్వీకార కార్యక్రమం జరిగింది. కార్యక్రమంలో కేపీసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు డీకే శివకుమార్‌ ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రిగా, మొత్తం 8 మంది కాంగ్రెస్‌ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు క్యాబినెట్‌ మంత్రులుగా ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేశారు. కర్ణాటక క్యాబినెట్‌ మంత్రులుగా ప్రమాణస్వీకారం చేసిన 8 మందిలో డాక్టర్‌ జీ పరమేశ్వర, కేహెచ్‌ మునియప్ప, కేజే జార్జ్‌, ఎంబీ పాటిల్‌, సతీశ్‌ జర్కిహోలి, ప్రియాంక్‌ ఖర్గే, రామలింగారెడ్డి, బీజెడ్‌ జమీర్‌ అహ్మద్‌ఖాన్‌ ఉన్నారు.

ప్రమాణస్వీకార కార్యక్రమానికి కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ జాతీయాధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున్‌ ఖర్గే, పార్టీ అగ్రనేతలు రాహుల్‌గాంధీ, ప్రియాంకాగాంధీతోపాటు ఏడు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రులు హాజరయ్యారు. వారిలో తమిళనాడు సీఎం స్టాలిన్‌, బీహార్‌ సీఎం నితీశ్‌ కుమార్‌, రాజస్థాన్‌ సీఎం అశోక్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్‌ సీఎం భూపేశ్‌ బఘేల్‌, హిమాచల్‌ప్రదేశ్‌ సీఎం సుఖ్విందర్‌సింగ్‌, జార్ఖండ్‌ సీఎం హేమంత్‌ సోరెన్‌, పుదుచ్చేరి సీఎం రంగస్వామి ఉన్నారు.

పైవారితోపాటు సీనియర్‌ పొలిటీషియన్‌లు శరద్‌పవార్‌, వామపక్ష నాయకులు సీతారాం ఏచూరి, డీ రాజా, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కమల్‌నాథ్‌, బీహార్‌ ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి తేజస్వియాదవ్‌, పీడీపీ అధ్యక్షురాలు, జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి మెహబూబా ముఫ్తీ, నేషనల్‌ కాన్ఫరెన్స్‌ సీనియర్‌ నేత, జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌ మాజీ సీఎం ఫరూక్‌ అబ్దుల్లా, సినీనటుడు కమల్‌హాసన్‌ తదితరులు ఈ ప్రమాణస్వీకార కార్యక్రమానికి హాజరయ్యారు.

కాగా, కర్ణాటకలో ఈ నెల 10న అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్‌ జరిగింది. ఈ నెల 13న ఫలితాలు వెలువడ్డాయి. మొత్తం 224 స్థానాలకుగాను కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ 135 స్థానాల్లో కాంగ్రెస్‌ విజయం సాధించింది. సీఎం పదవికి సిద్ధూ, డీకే మధ్య తీవ్ర పోటీ నెలకొనడంతో ముఖ్యమంత్రి పేరును ఖరారు చేయడంలో కొంత ఆలస్యం జరిగింది. చివరికి సిద్ధరామయ్యకే సీఎంగా అవకాశం దక్కింది.

 

 

