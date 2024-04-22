Apps:
Manipur | భారీ భద్రత నడుమ మణిపూర్‌లోని 11 పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల్లో రీపోలింగ్‌..

ఇంఫాల్‌: మణిపూర్‌లోని ఇన్నర్‌ మణిపూర్‌ (Manipur) పార్లమెంట్‌ స్థానంలో రీపోలింగ్‌ ప్రశాంతంగా జరుగుతున్నది. లోక్‌సభ తొలిదశ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా ఈ నెల 19న జరిగిన పోలింగ్‌లో.. ఇన్నర్‌ మణిపూర్‌లోని 11 పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల్లో హింసాత్మక ఘటనలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయి. దీంతో ఆ పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల్లో రీపోలింగ్‌ నిర్వహించాలని ఎన్నికల సంఘం నిర్ణయించింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో సోమవారం ఉదయం 7 గంటలకు పోలింగ్‌ ప్రారంభమైంది. పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల వద్ద ఓట్లర్లు బారులు తీరారు. ఈసారి ఎలాంటి అవాంఛనీయ ఘటనలు చోటుచేసుకోకుండా అధికారులు భారీ భద్రత ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఖురాయ్ నియోజకవర్గంలోని మొయిరంగ్‌కంపు సాజేబ్, తొంగమ్ లైకై, ఇంఫాల్ తూర్పు జిల్లాలోని క్షేత్రీగావ్‌లో నాలుగు, థోంగ్జులో ఒకటి, ఉరిపోక్‌లో మూడు, ఇంఫాల్ పశ్చిమ జిల్లాలోని కొంతౌజామ్‌లో ఒక పోలింగ్ స్టేషన్‌లో రీపోలింగ్ జరుగుతున్నది.

ఈ నెల 19న 11 పోలింగ్‌ కేంద్రాల్లోకి చొరబడిన దుండగులు కాల్పులు, బెదిరింపులు, ఈవీఎంల ధ్వంసం వంటి ఘటనలకు పాల్పడ్డారు. దీంతో ఆ 11 పోలింగ్ కేంద్రాల్లో ఈ నెల 22న రీపోలింగ్ నిర్వహించాలని ఎన్నికల సంఘం (EC) నిర్ణయించింది. తొలి దశ లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో భాగంగా ఏప్రిల్ 19న ఈ స్టేషన్లలో జరిగిన ఎన్నికలు శూన్యమని, లెక్కలోకి తీసుకోలేదని మణిపూర్ చీఫ్ ఎలక్టోరల్ ఆఫీసర్ (సీఈవో) వెల్లడించారు.

