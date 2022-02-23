February 23, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ : ప్రపంచ చెస్‌ ఛాంపియన్‌ మాగ్నస్‌ కార్ల్‌సన్‌పై ఆర్‌ ప్రజ్ఞానంద చారిత్రాత్మక విజయం సాధించడంపై ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. యువ మేధావి విజయంపై దేశం మొత్తం సంతోషిస్తోందని, గర్వపడుతున్నామంటూ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలుపుతూ ప్రధాని ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. 16 ఏళ్ల ప్రజ్ఞానంద టార్రాష్ వేరియేషన్ గేమ్‌లో 39 ఎత్తుగడల్లో నల్ల పావులతో మ్యాచ్‌ను గెలిచి.. అందరినీ ఆశ్చర్యంలో ముంచెత్తారు. ఆన్‌లైన్ ర్యాపిడ్ చెస్ టోర్నమెంట్‌లో 15వ, చివరి రౌండ్‌లో ప్రజ్ఞానంద 11వ స్థానంలో నిలిచి క్వార్టర్ ఫైనల్‌కు అర్హత సాధించలేకపోయాడు.

We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavours. @rpragchess

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2022