PM Modi | సముద్రం లోపలికి వెళ్లి ద్వారకను సందర్శించిన ప్రధాని మోదీ.. Video

February 25, 2024 / 05:22 PM IST

PM Modi: ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ఇవాళ గుజరాత్‌లో పర్యటిస్తున్నారు. పర్యటనలో భాగంగా ద్వారకలో అతిపెద్ద ఐకానిక్ కేబుల్ బ్రిడ్జ్ ‘సుదర్శన సేతు’ ను ప్రారంభించారు. అదేవిధంగా ద్వారకాధీశ్ ఆలయాన్ని సందర్శించి శ్రీకృష్ణుడికి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు. అంతేగాక నీట మునిగిన పౌరాణిక ప్రాశస్త్య నగరం ద్వారకను సందర్శించారు. ఆక్సిజన్ మాస్కు పెట్టుకుని సముద్రం లోపలికి వెళ్లి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు.

అగాధ జలాల్లో మునిగి ఉన్న ద్వారకా నగరిలో ప్రార్థనలు జరిపేందుకు వెళ్లడం ఒక దివ్యమైన అనుభూతిని కలిగించిందని ప్రధాని చెప్పారు. ప్రాచీన కాలం నాటి ఆధ్యాత్మిక వైభవానికి, కాలాతీత భక్తి భావానికి తాను అనుసంధానమయ్యానన్న భావన కలిగిందని తెలిపారు. భగవాన్ శ్రీకృష్ణుడి దీవెనలు అందరికీ లభించాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్‌ (X) లో ఫొటోలను షేర్‌ చేశారు.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi went underwater, in the deep sea, and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is. pic.twitter.com/J7IO4PyWow

PM Modi went underwater, in the deep sea, and prayed at the site where the submerged city of Dwarka is. This experience offered a rare and profound connection to India’s spiritual and historical roots. This is the ancient city linked closely with Bhagwan Shri Krishna and was a… pic.twitter.com/OPtI88x2L0

— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024