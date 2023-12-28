December 28, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Vijaykanth | న్యూఢిల్లీ : త‌మిళ న‌టుడు, డీఎండీకే అధినేత విజ‌య‌కాంత్ మృతి ప‌ట్ల ప్ర‌ధాని న‌రేంద్ర మోదీ సంతాపం ప్ర‌క‌టించారు. ఆయ‌న మ‌ర‌ణం బాధాక‌రం. త‌మిళ చల‌న‌చిత్ర ప‌రిశ్ర‌మ‌లో ఆయ‌నో లెజెండ్. త‌న న‌ట‌న‌తో కోట్ల మంది అభిమానుల‌ను సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు. రాజ‌కీయ నాయ‌కుడిగా ప్ర‌జా సేవ‌లో నిమ‌గ్న‌మ‌య్యారు. త‌మిళ‌నాడు రాజ‌కీయాల‌ను విజ‌య‌కాంత్ ఎంతో ప్ర‌భావితం చేశారు. నాకు మంచి మిత్రుడు.. ఆయ‌న లేర‌నే విష‌యాన్ని జీర్ణించుకోవ‌డం క‌ష్టంగా ఉంది. విజ‌య‌కాంత్ కుటుంబానికి, అభిమానుల‌కు, అనుచ‌రుల‌కు సానుభూతి తెలియ‌జేస్తున్న‌ట్లు మోదీ పేర్కొన్నారు.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political… pic.twitter.com/di0ZUfUVWo

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2023