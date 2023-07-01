July 1, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ఈ ఏడాదికి చెందిన పార్ల‌మెంట్ వ‌ర్షాకాల స‌మావేశాల(Parliament Monsoon Session) తేదీల‌ను ఖ‌రారు చేశారు. జూలై 20వ తేదీ నుంచి ఆగ‌స్టు 11వ తేదీ వ‌ర‌కు స‌మావేశాలు జ‌ర‌గ‌నున్నాయ‌ని కేంద్ర పార్ల‌మెంట‌రీ వ్య‌వ‌హారాల‌శాఖ మంత్రి ప్ర‌హ్లాద్ జోషీ త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో తెలిపారు. పాత బిల్డింగ్‌లోనే వ‌ర్షాకాల స‌మావేశాలు జ‌ర‌గ‌నున్న‌ట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. కొత్త పార్ల‌మెంట్ భ‌వ‌నంలో ఇంకా కొన్ని ప‌నులు పెండింగ్‌లో ఉన్న‌ట్లు స‌మాచారం ఉంది. అయితే స‌మావేశాల‌ను స‌జావుగా సాగించేందుకు, ఫ‌ల‌ప్ర‌ద‌మైన చ‌ర్చ‌ల‌ను చేప‌ట్టేందుకు విప‌క్షాలు క‌లిసి రావాల‌ని ప్ర‌భుత్వం విజ్ఞ‌ప్తి చేసింది.

Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the #MonsoonSession.

