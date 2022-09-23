Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National No Relief For Rain Hit Delhi As Imd Issues Yellow Alert

ఢిల్లీని ముంచెత్తిన వాన.. భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్‌ జాం

ఢిల్లీని ముంచెత్తిన వాన.. భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్‌ జాం

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీని (Delhi) వరుసగా రెండో రోజూ వర్షం ముంచెత్తింది. భారీ వానకు రోడ్లన్నీ జలమయమవడంతో భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్‌ నిలిచిపోయింది. శుక్రవారం కూడా ఢిల్లీతోపాటు నేషనల్‌ క్యాపిటల్‌ రీజియన్‌ ప్రాంతాల్లో భారీ వర్షాలుకురుస్తాయని వాతావరణ శాఖ (IMD) ప్రకటించింది. మూడు నుంచి నాలుగు గంటలపాటు భారీవర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉందని తెలిపింది. భారీవర్షాలతో నోయిడా, గురుగ్రామ్ నగరాల్లో ఎల్లో అలర్ట్ జారీ చేసింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో అధికారులు పాఠశాలలకు సెలవు ప్రకటించారు. గురువారం రాత్రి కుంభవృష్టి కురువడంతో ఢిల్లీ-గురుగ్రామ్‌ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌వే పై భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్‌ నిలిచిపోయింది.

Also Read:
773393

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు