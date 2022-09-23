ఢిల్లీని ముంచెత్తిన వాన.. భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్‌ జాం

September 23, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశ రాజధాని ఢిల్లీని (Delhi) వరుసగా రెండో రోజూ వర్షం ముంచెత్తింది. భారీ వానకు రోడ్లన్నీ జలమయమవడంతో భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్‌ నిలిచిపోయింది. శుక్రవారం కూడా ఢిల్లీతోపాటు నేషనల్‌ క్యాపిటల్‌ రీజియన్‌ ప్రాంతాల్లో భారీ వర్షాలుకురుస్తాయని వాతావరణ శాఖ (IMD) ప్రకటించింది. మూడు నుంచి నాలుగు గంటలపాటు భారీవర్షాలు కురిసే అవకాశం ఉందని తెలిపింది. భారీవర్షాలతో నోయిడా, గురుగ్రామ్ నగరాల్లో ఎల్లో అలర్ట్ జారీ చేసింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో అధికారులు పాఠశాలలకు సెలవు ప్రకటించారు. గురువారం రాత్రి కుంభవృష్టి కురువడంతో ఢిల్లీ-గురుగ్రామ్‌ ఎక్స్‌ప్రెస్‌వే పై భారీగా ట్రాఫిక్‌ నిలిచిపోయింది.

With heavy rains lashing Delhi NCR area leading to waterlogging & long jams, along with heavy rainfall alert being sounded for today, schools in both Gurugram & Noida (upto class VIII) to remain shut. Gurugram also advised corporates to give work from home to their employees. https://t.co/1yrutXI3eb

A fresh cloud is approaching towards Delhi leading to possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places with intense spells occasionally at a few places over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR during next 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/vYB9gbJKNc

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 22, 2022