Earth Quake | ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాలు అసోం, మేఘాలయలలో సోమవారం సాయంత్రం 6.15 గంటలకు భూకంపం సంభవించింది. రిక్టర్ స్కేల్ పై భూకంప తీవ్రత 5.2 గా నమోదైంది.

EarthQuake | ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాలు, అసోం, మేఘాలయల్లో సోమవారం భూకంపం సంభవించింది. రిక్టర్ స్కేల్‌పై భూకంప తీవ్రత 5.2గా నమోదైంది. జాతీయ భూకంప పరిశోధనా కేంద్రం కథనం ప్రకారం సోమవారం సాయంత్రం 6.15 గంటలకు భూమి కంపించింది. మేఘాలయలోని నార్త్ గ్యారో హిల్స్ వద్ద భూకంప కేంద్రం కేంద్రీక్రుతమై ఉందని తెలిపింది.

అసోం, మేఘాలయలతోపాటు బంగ్లాదేశ్, నేపాల్, భూటాన్, చైనాల్లోనూ భూమి కంపించినట్లు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. భూకంపం వల్ల ఆస్తి, ప్రాణ నష్టం సంభవించినట్లు వార్తలు రాలేదు. ఇంకా పూర్తి వివరాలు వెల్లడి కావాల్సి ఉంది.

