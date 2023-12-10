Watch: కిరాతకంగా ప్రవర్తించిన వ్యక్తి.. కుక్క పిల్లను నేలకేసి కొట్టి కాలితో తొక్కి చంపాడు

Apps:
Guna Man Smashes Puppy To Ground | ఒక వ్యక్తి కిరాతకంగా ప్రవర్తించాడు. కుక్క పిల్లను నేలకేసి కొట్టాడు. ఆ తర్వాత కాలితో తొక్కి ఆ కుక్క పిల్లను చంపాడు. (Guna Man Smashes Puppy To Ground) ఈ వీడియో క్లిప్‌ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అయ్యింది.

భోపాల్‌: ఒక వ్యక్తి కిరాతకంగా ప్రవర్తించాడు. కుక్క పిల్లను నేలకేసి కొట్టాడు. ఆ తర్వాత కాలితో తొక్కి ఆ కుక్క పిల్లను చంపాడు. (Guna Man Smashes Puppy To Ground) ఈ వీడియో క్లిప్‌ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అయ్యింది. మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లోని గుణ జిల్లాలో ఈ దారుణం జరిగింది. శనివారం తెల్లవారుజామున మూసి ఉన్న షాపు ముందు ఒక వ్యక్తి కూర్చొన్నాడు. అతడి వద్దకు రెండు కుక్క పిల్లలు వచ్చాయి. అయితే ఆ వ్యక్తి క్రూరంగా ప్రవర్తించాడు. ఒక కుక్క పిల్లను చేతితో ఎత్తి బలంగా రోడ్డు మీదకు విసిరేశాడు. ఆ తర్వాత లేచి అక్కడకు వెళ్లి కాలితో పలుమార్లు తొక్కి ఆ కుక్క పిల్లను దారుణంగా చంపాడు. అనంతరం అక్కడి నుంచి వెళ్లిపోయాడు.

కాగా, ఆ ప్రాంతంలోని సీసీటీవీలో రికార్డైన వీడియో క్లిప్‌ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అయ్యింది. మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ సీఎం శివరాజ్‌ సింగ్‌ చౌహాన్‌ దృష్టికి ఇది వెళ్లింది. దీంతో ఆయన స్పందించారు. కుక్క పిల్లను క్రూరంగా చంపిన ఆ వ్యక్తిని పోలీసులు అరెస్ట్‌ చేసినట్లు తెలిపారు. అతడిపై కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకుంటామని చెప్పారు.

మరోవైపు కేంద్ర మంత్రి జ్యోతిరాదిత్య సింధియా ఎక్స్‌ పోస్ట్‌పై మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌ బీజేపీ ఐటీ సెల్ మాజీ ఇన్‌ఛార్జ్ శివరాజ్ సింగ్ దాబీ స్పందించారు. కుక్క పిల్లను కిరాతకంగా చంపిన ఆ వ్యక్తి వివరాలు వెల్లడించారు. ‘ఆ వ్యక్తి మనిషి కాదు. నిందితుడిని పోలీసులు అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. అతడి పేరు మృత్యుంజయ్, తండ్రి వినయ్ సింగ్. గుణ, జాదౌన్‌లోని రాధా కాలనీ నివాసి’ అని ఎక్స్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

