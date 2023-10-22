Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Feels Like Smoking 3 4 Cigarettes A Day Ncp Mp Supriya Sule On Deteriorating Air Quality In Pune

Supriya Sule | రోజూ 3-4 సిగరెట్లు స్మోక్‌ చేస్తున్నట్లు అనిపిస్తోంది.. గాలి నాణ్యతపై సుప్రియా సూలే ఆందోళన

Supriya Sule | మహారాష్ట్ర రాజధాని ముంబైతోపాటు పూణేలో గాలి నాణ్యత క్షీణిస్తున్నది. గాలి కాలుష్యం తీవ్రత ఎక్కువవుతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఎన్సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు శరద్‌ పవార్‌ కుమార్తె, ఆ పార్టీ ఎంపీ సుప్రియా సూలే (Supriya Sule) స్పందించారు.

Supriya Sule | రోజూ 3-4 సిగరెట్లు స్మోక్‌ చేస్తున్నట్లు అనిపిస్తోంది.. గాలి నాణ్యతపై సుప్రియా సూలే ఆందోళన

ముంబై: మహారాష్ట్ర రాజధాని ముంబైతోపాటు పూణేలో గాలి నాణ్యత క్షీణిస్తున్నది. గాలి కాలుష్యం తీవ్రత ఎక్కువవుతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఎన్సీపీ అధ్యక్షుడు శరద్‌ పవార్‌ కుమార్తె, ఆ పార్టీ ఎంపీ సుప్రియా సూలే (Supriya Sule) స్పందించారు. ఆదివారం పూణే చేరుకున్న ఆమె నగరంలో గాలి నాణ్యత క్షీణించడంపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ‘ముంబై నుంచి పూణేకు ఇప్పుడే చేరుకున్నా. గాలి నాణ్యత చాలా ఆందోళన కలిగిస్తున్నది. కలుషితమైన ఈ గాలిని పీల్చడం రోజూ 3 నుంచి 4 సిగరెట్లు స్మోక్‌ చేస్తున్నట్లు అనిపిస్తోంది. ముఖ్యంగా పిల్లలు, వృద్ధుల ఆరోగ్యం ప్రమాదంలో ఉంది’ అని ఎక్స్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. తీవ్రమైన ఈ సమస్యపై షిండే ప్రభుత్వం, స్థానిక అధికారులు స్పందించి సత్వర చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని ఆమె డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు.

కాగా, కేంద్ర మాజీ మంత్రి, శివసేన యూబీటీ నేత అరవింద్ సావంత్ కూడా పెరుగుతున్న కాలుష్యం సమస్య గురించి ఏక్‌నాథ్‌ షిండే ప్రభుత్వంపై మండిపడ్డారు. ‘ఉద్ధవ్ ఠాక్రే ‘ముంబై’ ఊపిరితిత్తులైన ఆరే ఫారెస్ట్‌ను రక్షించారు. మీరు ముంబై ప్రజల ఊపిరితిత్తులపై దాడి చేస్తున్నారు. ముంబై కాలుష్యానికి బీఎంసీ మాత్రమే కాదు, ప్రభుత్వం కూడా సమానంగా బాధ్యత వహిస్తుంది’ అని ఎక్స్‌లో విమర్శించారు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు