Ladakh | లడఖ్‌లో ఐదు గంటల వ్యవధిలో రెండుసార్లు కంపించిన భూమి

లేహ్‌: కేంద్రపాలిత ప్రాంతమైన లడఖ్‌లో (Ladakh) భూకంపం వచ్చింది. ఆదివారం తెల్లవారుజామున 2.16 గంటలకు లేహ్‌ (Leh) జిల్లాలో భూమి కంపించింది (Earthquake). దీని తీవ్రత 4.1గా నమోదయిందని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజీ (NCS) తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 10 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించాయని తెలిపింది. లేహ్‌కు 295 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో భూకంప కేంద్రం ఉన్నదని వెల్లడించింది. కాగా, ఐదు గంటల వ్యవధిలోనే లడఖ్‌లో రెండు సార్లు భూమి కంపించడం విశేషం.

అంతకుముందు శనివారం రాత్రి 9.44 గంటలకు భూకంపం వచ్చింది. లేహ్‌కు 271 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరంలో 4.5 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ వెల్లడించింది. శనివారం రాత్రి 9.55 గంటలకు జమ్ముకశ్మీర్‌లోని (Jammu and Kashmir) దోడాలో (Doda) 4.4 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించింది.

 

