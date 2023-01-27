January 27, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ప్రధాని మోదీపై వివాదస్పద బీబీసీ డాక్యుమెంటరీ ప్రదర్శన నేపథ్యంలో ఢిల్లీ యూనివర్సిటీ క్యాంపస్‌లో సెక్షన్‌ 144 విధించారు. పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో గుమిగూడిన విద్యార్థులను పోలీసులు చెదరగొట్టారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా 24 మంది స్టూడెంట్స్‌ను అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం బ్యాన్‌ చేసిన బీబీసీ డాక్యుమెంటరీ స్క్రీనింగ్‌ కోసం విద్యార్థి సంఘాలైన ఎన్‌ఎస్‌యూఐ, కేఎస్‌యూ శుక్రవారం ఆర్ట్స్‌ ఫ్యాకల్టీ వద్ద ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు. అయితే దీనికి ఎలాంటి అనుమతిలేదని యూనివర్సిటీ అధికారులు తెలిపారు. బీబీసీ డాక్యుమెంటరీ ప్రదర్శనను అడ్డుకునేందుకు విద్యుత్‌ సరఫరా నిలిపివేశారు. అలాగే విద్యార్థులను వెళ్లగొట్టేందుకు పోలీసుల సహాయం కోరారు.

మరోవైపు పోలీసులు పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో ఢిల్లీ యూనివర్సిటీ క్యాంపస్‌కు వచ్చారు. ఆర్ట్స్‌ ఫ్యాకల్టీ వద్ద సెక్షన్‌ 144 విధించారు. గుమిగూడిన విద్యార్థులను అక్కడి నుంచి వెళ్లిపోవాలని చెప్పారు. పోలీసుల తీరును వ్యతిరేకించి నిరసనకు దిగిన 24 మంది విద్యార్థులను అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. ఈ వీడియో క్లిప్‌లు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అయ్యాయి.

#WATCH | A fresh commotion breaks out outside Faculty of Arts at University of Delhi as Police detain a few members of the students' wing of Bhim Army.

Sec 144 CrPC imposed outside the Faculty. NSUI-KSU has given a call for screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi, at the Faculty pic.twitter.com/dUHuWlM8v8

— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023