లోయలోపడ్డ టెంపో ట్రావెలర్‌.. ఏడుగురు దుర్మరణం

కులు: హిమాచల్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లోని కులులో (Kullu) ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. పర్యాటకులతో వెళుతున్న టెంపో ట్రావెలర్‌ కులో సమీపంలోని ఘియాగి వద్ద అదుపుతప్పి లోయలో పడింది. దీంతో అందులో ప్రయాణిస్తున్న ఏడుగురు మరణించారు. మరో 10 మంది గాయపడ్డారు. సమాచారం అందుకున్న అధికారులు స్థానికులతో కలిసి సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. క్షతగాత్రులను కులు లోని దవాఖానకు తరలించారు. బాధితులంతా హర్యానా, ఢిల్లీ, రాజస్థాన్‌, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లకు చెందిన వారని అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

