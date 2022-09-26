లోయలోపడ్డ టెంపో ట్రావెలర్‌.. ఏడుగురు దుర్మరణం

September 26, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

కులు: హిమాచల్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లోని కులులో (Kullu) ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. పర్యాటకులతో వెళుతున్న టెంపో ట్రావెలర్‌ కులో సమీపంలోని ఘియాగి వద్ద అదుపుతప్పి లోయలో పడింది. దీంతో అందులో ప్రయాణిస్తున్న ఏడుగురు మరణించారు. మరో 10 మంది గాయపడ్డారు. సమాచారం అందుకున్న అధికారులు స్థానికులతో కలిసి సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. క్షతగాత్రులను కులు లోని దవాఖానకు తరలించారు. బాధితులంతా హర్యానా, ఢిల్లీ, రాజస్థాన్‌, మధ్యప్రదేశ్‌లకు చెందిన వారని అధికారులు తెలిపారు.

HP | 7 people killed & 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu. 5 injured are shifted to Zonal hospital, Kullu & 5 are under treatment at Banjar in a hospital: Gurdev Singh SP Kullu pic.twitter.com/FX7GPxQq7T

— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022