November 28, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

డెహ్రాడూన్‌: ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్‌లోని సిల్కియారా ట‌న్నెల్‌(Uttarakhand Tunnel)లో చిక్కుకున్న 41 మంది కార్మికులు మ‌రికొన్ని గంట‌ల్లో బ‌య‌ట‌కు రానున్నారు. ఆ సొరంగంలో చిక్కిన కార్మికుల్ని బ‌య‌ట‌కు లాగేందుకు పైప్‌లైన్ వేశారు. ఆ ప‌నులు పూర్తి అయిన‌ట్లు కాసేప‌టి క్రితం సీఎం ధామి తెలిపారు. అయితే కార్మికులు బ‌య‌ట‌కు వ‌చ్చిన త‌ర్వాత వారికి చికిత్స‌ను అందించేందుకు అంబులెన్సుల‌ను కూడా సిద్ధం చేశారు.

Uttarakhand CM tweets, “…work of inserting the pipe inside the tunnel is complete. All the workers will be… pic.twitter.com/vaiDRAnybC

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Latest drone visuals show the latest status of the operation to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel.



మొత్తం 41అంబులెన్సులు సైట్ వ‌ద్ద రెఢీగా ఉన్నాయి. చిన్యలిస‌ర్ క‌మ్యూనిటీ హెల్త్ సెంట‌ర్ వ‌ద్ద కార్మికుల కోసం బెడ్ల‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ప్ర‌త్యేక‌మైన వార్డులో 41 ఆక్సిజ‌న్ బెడ్ల‌ను రెడీ చేశారు.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Preparations complete at Community Health Center Chinyalisaur for the treatment of 41 workers who will be brought here after they are rescued and brought out of Silkyara tunnel. pic.twitter.com/MZJUZ8F0x8

