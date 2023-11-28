Apps:
Uttarakhand Tunnel: 41 మంది కార్మికుల్ని కాపాడిన త‌ర్వాత వారిని ఆస్ప‌త్రికి త‌ర‌లించేందుకు ట‌న్నెల్ వ‌ద్ద 41 అంబులెన్సులు రెఢీ చేశారు. ఇక క‌మ్యూనిటీ హెల్త్ సెంట‌ర్‌లో ఏర్పాటు చేసిన ప్ర‌త్యేక వార్డులో 41 ఆక్సిజ‌న్ బెడ్ల‌ను అమ‌ర్చారు. ఏ క్ష‌ణం కార్మికులు సొరంగం నుంచి బ‌య‌ట‌కు వ‌స్తే, అప్పుడు వాళ్ల‌కు ట్రీట్మెంట్ మొద‌లుకానున్న‌ది.

Uttarakhand Tunnel: 41 మంది కార్మికుల కోసం.. 41 అంబులెన్సులు.. 41 ఆక్సిజ‌న్ బెడ్స్‌ రెడీ..

డెహ్రాడూన్‌: ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్‌లోని సిల్కియారా ట‌న్నెల్‌(Uttarakhand Tunnel)లో చిక్కుకున్న 41 మంది కార్మికులు మ‌రికొన్ని గంట‌ల్లో బ‌య‌ట‌కు రానున్నారు. ఆ సొరంగంలో చిక్కిన కార్మికుల్ని బ‌య‌ట‌కు లాగేందుకు పైప్‌లైన్ వేశారు. ఆ ప‌నులు పూర్తి అయిన‌ట్లు కాసేప‌టి క్రితం సీఎం ధామి తెలిపారు. అయితే కార్మికులు బ‌య‌ట‌కు వ‌చ్చిన త‌ర్వాత వారికి చికిత్స‌ను అందించేందుకు అంబులెన్సుల‌ను కూడా సిద్ధం చేశారు.


మొత్తం 41అంబులెన్సులు సైట్ వ‌ద్ద రెఢీగా ఉన్నాయి. చిన్యలిస‌ర్ క‌మ్యూనిటీ హెల్త్ సెంట‌ర్ వ‌ద్ద కార్మికుల కోసం బెడ్ల‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ప్ర‌త్యేక‌మైన వార్డులో 41 ఆక్సిజ‌న్ బెడ్ల‌ను రెడీ చేశారు.

