Drugs Seized: 3,300 కేజీల డ్ర‌గ్స్ స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్న నేవీ

Drugs Seized: సుమారు 3,300 కేజీల మాద‌క‌ద్ర‌వ్యాల్నినేవీ ప‌ట్టుకున్న‌ది. గుజ‌రాత్‌లోని పోరుబంద‌ర్ తీరంలో ఆ డ్ర‌గ్స్‌ను సీజ్ చేశారు. ఎన్‌సీబీతో క‌లిసి నేవీ ఆ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ చేపట్టింది.

పోరుబంద‌ర్‌: భార‌తీయ నౌకాద‌ళం, నార్కోటిక్స్ కంట్రోల్ బ్యూరో(ఎన్‌సీబీ) మంగ‌ళ‌వారం భారీ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ చేప‌ట్టింది. సుమారు 3,300 కేజీల మాద‌క‌ద్ర‌వ్యాల్ని(Drugs Seized) ప‌ట్టుకున్నారు. గుజ‌రాత్‌లోని పోరుబంద‌ర్ తీరంలో ఆ డ్ర‌గ్స్‌ను సీజ్ చేశారు. ఇటీవ‌ల కాలంలో ఇదే అతిపెద్ద డ్ర‌గ్స్ ప‌ట్టివేత అని నేవీ వెల్ల‌డించింది. సుమారు 3089 కేజీల ఛార‌స్‌, 158 కేజీల మెటాఫెట‌మైన్‌, 25 కేజీల మార్ఫైన్‌ను స్మ‌గ్లింగ్ చేస్తున్న ఓ చిన్న షిప్‌ను నేవీ ప‌ట్టుకున్న‌ది.

ఆ షిప్‌లో ఉన్న అయిదుగురు పాకిస్థానీల‌ను అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. పీ8ఐ ఎల్ఆర్ఎంఆర్ నిఘా ఎయిర్‌క్రాఫ్ట్ ద్వారా పోరుబంద‌ర్ తీరం వ‌ద్ద తిరుగుతున్న అనుమానిత షిప్‌ను గుర్తించారు. ఆ షిప్‌లో డ్ర‌గ్ స్మ‌గ్లింగ్ జ‌రుగుతున్న‌ట్లు నేవీ అధికారులు భావించారు.

కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం పుణెలో సుమారు 2500 కోట్లు ఖ‌రీదు చేసే 1100 కేజీల మెఫిడ్రోన్ అనే డ్ర‌గ్‌ను ప‌ట్టుకున్న విష‌యం తెలిసిందే.

