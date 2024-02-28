February 28, 2024 / 10:03 AM IST

పోరుబంద‌ర్‌: భార‌తీయ నౌకాద‌ళం, నార్కోటిక్స్ కంట్రోల్ బ్యూరో(ఎన్‌సీబీ) మంగ‌ళ‌వారం భారీ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ చేప‌ట్టింది. సుమారు 3,300 కేజీల మాద‌క‌ద్ర‌వ్యాల్ని(Drugs Seized) ప‌ట్టుకున్నారు. గుజ‌రాత్‌లోని పోరుబంద‌ర్ తీరంలో ఆ డ్ర‌గ్స్‌ను సీజ్ చేశారు. ఇటీవ‌ల కాలంలో ఇదే అతిపెద్ద డ్ర‌గ్స్ ప‌ట్టివేత అని నేవీ వెల్ల‌డించింది. సుమారు 3089 కేజీల ఛార‌స్‌, 158 కేజీల మెటాఫెట‌మైన్‌, 25 కేజీల మార్ఫైన్‌ను స్మ‌గ్లింగ్ చేస్తున్న ఓ చిన్న షిప్‌ను నేవీ ప‌ట్టుకున్న‌ది.

Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132…

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2024