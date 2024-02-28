పోరుబందర్: భారతీయ నౌకాదళం, నార్కోటిక్స్ కంట్రోల్ బ్యూరో(ఎన్సీబీ) మంగళవారం భారీ ఆపరేషన్ చేపట్టింది. సుమారు 3,300 కేజీల మాదకద్రవ్యాల్ని(Drugs Seized) పట్టుకున్నారు. గుజరాత్లోని పోరుబందర్ తీరంలో ఆ డ్రగ్స్ను సీజ్ చేశారు. ఇటీవల కాలంలో ఇదే అతిపెద్ద డ్రగ్స్ పట్టివేత అని నేవీ వెల్లడించింది. సుమారు 3089 కేజీల ఛారస్, 158 కేజీల మెటాఫెటమైన్, 25 కేజీల మార్ఫైన్ను స్మగ్లింగ్ చేస్తున్న ఓ చిన్న షిప్ను నేవీ పట్టుకున్నది.
Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132…
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 28, 2024
ఆ షిప్లో ఉన్న అయిదుగురు పాకిస్థానీలను అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. పీ8ఐ ఎల్ఆర్ఎంఆర్ నిఘా ఎయిర్క్రాఫ్ట్ ద్వారా పోరుబందర్ తీరం వద్ద తిరుగుతున్న అనుమానిత షిప్ను గుర్తించారు. ఆ షిప్లో డ్రగ్ స్మగ్లింగ్ జరుగుతున్నట్లు నేవీ అధికారులు భావించారు.
కొన్ని రోజుల క్రితం పుణెలో సుమారు 2500 కోట్లు ఖరీదు చేసే 1100 కేజీల మెఫిడ్రోన్ అనే డ్రగ్ను పట్టుకున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే.
#IndianNavy in a coordinated ops with Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3300Kgs contraband (3089 Kgs Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kgs Morphine).
The largest seizure of narcotics, in quantity in recent times.@narcoticsbureau pic.twitter.com/RPvzI1fdLW
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 28, 2024