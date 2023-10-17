Apps:
హమాస్‌ దాడులతో దెబ్బతిన్న ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లో (Israel) అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు జో బైడెన్ (Joe Biden) పర్యటించనున్నారు. ఇజ్రాయెల్‌కు తెలిపేందుకు బైడెన్‌ బుధవారం ఆ దేశానికి వెళ్లనున్నారని విదేశాంగ కార్యదర్శి ఆంటోనీ బ్లింకెన్‌ (Antony Blinken) తెలిపారు.

వాషింగ్టన్‌: హమాస్‌ దాడులతో దెబ్బతిన్న ఇజ్రాయెల్‌లో (Israel) అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు జో బైడెన్ (Joe Biden) పర్యటించనున్నారు. ఇజ్రాయెల్‌కు తెలిపేందుకు బైడెన్‌ బుధవారం ఆ దేశానికి వెళ్లనున్నారని విదేశాంగ కార్యదర్శి ఆంటోనీ బ్లింకెన్‌ (Antony Blinken) తెలిపారు. గాజాకు మానవతా సాయంపై ప్రధాని నెతన్యాహుతో చర్చలు జరుపుతారని వెల్లడించారు. గాజాకు (Gaza) సహాయం చేసే విషయంలో ఓ ప్రణాళికను రూపొందించడానికి ఇరు దేశాలు అంగీకరించినట్లు చెప్పారు. గాజాలోని పౌరులకు మానవతా సహాయం అందించే విధంగా తన కార్యకలాపాలను నిర్వహించాలని ఆశిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారు.

తాను బుధవారం ఇజ్రాయెల్‌ వెళ్తున్నట్లు అధ్యక్షుడ బైడెన్‌ సామాజిక మాధ్యమం ఎక్స్‌ వేదికగా వెల్లడించారు. హమాస్‌ ఉగ్రవాదుల ఎదుర్కొనేందుకు ఇజ్రాయెల్‌కు సంఘీభావంగా నిలుస్తామని చెప్పారు. మానవతా సాయం అందించే విషయమై అధికారులతో చర్చిస్తానని తెలిపారు. పాలస్తీనియన్ల స్వయం నిర్ణయాధికారం కోసం హమాస్‌ నిలబడదని స్పష్టం చేశారు.

