Nobel Prize In Literature For 2023 Goes To Norwegian Author Jon Fosse

Nobel Prize: నార్వే ర‌చ‌యిత జాన్ ఫోసేకు సాహిత్యంలో నోబెల్ పుర‌స్కారం

Nobel Prize: నార్వేకు చెందిన ర‌చ‌యిత జాన్ ఫోసేకు ఈ యేటి సాహిత్య నోబెల్ పుర‌స్కారం ద‌క్కింది. ఎంతో వినూత్నాత్మ‌కంగా ఆయ‌న నాట‌కాలు, ప‌ద్యాలు రాశారు. స్వ‌రం వినిపించలేని వారి కోసం ఆయ‌న సాహిత్యం ప‌నికి వ‌చ్చిన‌ట్లు నోబెల్ క‌మిటీ త‌న ప్ర‌క‌ట‌న‌లో పేర్కొన్న‌ది.

స్టాక్‌హోమ్‌: సాహిత్యంలో ఈ యేటి నోబెల్ బ‌హుమ‌తి(Nobel Prize) విజేత‌ను ప్ర‌క‌టించారు. నార్వేకు చెందిన ర‌చ‌యిత జాన్ ఫోసేకు ఆ పుర‌స్కారం ద‌క్కింది. ఎంతో వినూత్నాత్మ‌కంగా ఆయ‌న నాట‌కాలు, ప‌ద్యాలు రాశారు. స్వ‌రం వినిపించలేని వారి కోసం ఆయ‌న సాహిత్యం ప‌నికి వ‌చ్చిన‌ట్లు నోబెల్ క‌మిటీ త‌న ప్ర‌క‌ట‌న‌లో పేర్కొన్న‌ది. ఫోసే త‌న క‌థ‌నాల్లో మాన‌వ స్థితిగ‌తుల్నే ముఖ్య థీమ్‌గా తీసుకున్నారు.


నార్వే వెస్ట్ కోస్ట్ ప్రాంతంలో ఆయ‌న 1959లో జ‌న్మించారు. నార్వేయ‌న్ నినార్క్ శైలిలో ఆయ‌న ర‌చ‌న‌లు ఉంటాయి. ఆయ‌న ర‌చ‌న‌ల్లో నాట‌కాలు, న‌వ‌ల‌లు, క‌విత్వాలు, వ్యాసాలు, చిన్న‌పిల్ల‌ల పుస్త‌కాలు, త‌ర్జుమాలు ఉన్నాయి.

