October 5, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

స్టాక్‌హోమ్‌: సాహిత్యంలో ఈ యేటి నోబెల్ బ‌హుమ‌తి(Nobel Prize) విజేత‌ను ప్ర‌క‌టించారు. నార్వేకు చెందిన ర‌చ‌యిత జాన్ ఫోసేకు ఆ పుర‌స్కారం ద‌క్కింది. ఎంతో వినూత్నాత్మ‌కంగా ఆయ‌న నాట‌కాలు, ప‌ద్యాలు రాశారు. స్వ‌రం వినిపించలేని వారి కోసం ఆయ‌న సాహిత్యం ప‌నికి వ‌చ్చిన‌ట్లు నోబెల్ క‌మిటీ త‌న ప్ర‌క‌ట‌న‌లో పేర్కొన్న‌ది. ఫోసే త‌న క‌థ‌నాల్లో మాన‌వ స్థితిగ‌తుల్నే ముఖ్య థీమ్‌గా తీసుకున్నారు.

BREAKING NEWS The 2023 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.” pic.twitter.com/dhJgGUawMl



నార్వే వెస్ట్ కోస్ట్ ప్రాంతంలో ఆయ‌న 1959లో జ‌న్మించారు. నార్వేయ‌న్ నినార్క్ శైలిలో ఆయ‌న ర‌చ‌న‌లు ఉంటాయి. ఆయ‌న ర‌చ‌న‌ల్లో నాట‌కాలు, న‌వ‌ల‌లు, క‌విత్వాలు, వ్యాసాలు, చిన్న‌పిల్ల‌ల పుస్త‌కాలు, త‌ర్జుమాలు ఉన్నాయి.

This year’s literature laureate Jon Fosse writes novels heavily pared down to a style that has come to be known as ‘Fosse minimalism’.

This can be seen in his second novel ‘Stengd gitar’ (1985), when Fosse presents us with a harrowing variation on one of his major themes, the… pic.twitter.com/5v1fQ6C6CJ

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2023