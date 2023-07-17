July 17, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

కాన్‌బెర్రా: ఆస్ట్రేలియా బీచ్‌లో ఒక మిస్టరీ వస్తువు (Mystery object) కనిపించింది. అయితే చంద్రయాన్‌ -3 ప్రయోగానికి సంబంధించిందేనా? అన్న అనుమానాలు వ్యక్తమవుతున్నాయి. పశ్చిమ ఆస్ట్రేలియాలోని జురియన్ బే సమీపంలోని బీచ్‌లో రాకెట్‌ శకలాలకు సంబంధించిన వస్తువు మాదిరిగా ఒకటి కనిపించింది. సముద్రం నుంచి ఒడ్డుకు కొట్టుకువచ్చిన ఆ వస్తువు ప్రస్తుతం అందరినీ ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నది. భారత్‌ ఇటీవల ప్రయోగించిన చంద్రయాన్‌-3 ప్రయోగానికి సంబంధించిన ఎల్వీఎం రాకెట్‌ తుది శకలాలుగా అనుమానిస్తున్నారు. చంద్రయాన్‌-3ను ఎల్వీఎం రాకెట్‌ నింగిలోకి మోసుకెళ్లిన దృశ్యాలు ఆస్ట్రేలియాలో కూడా కనిపించాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో చంద్రయాన్‌-3 మిషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన శకలాలే అంటూ సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో ఊహాగానాలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి.

కాగా, ఆస్ట్రేలియా స్పేస్‌ ఏజెన్సీ కూడా ఈ మిస్టరీ వస్తువుకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోను ట్వీట్‌ చేసింది. దీని గురించి ఆరా తీస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. విదేశీ అంతరిక్ష ప్రయోగానికి సంబంధించినది కావచ్చని అంచనా వేసింది. సమాచారం కోసం సంబంధిత దేశాలను సంప్రదిస్తున్నట్లు వెల్లడించింది. అలాగే గుర్తు తెలియని ఆ వస్తువు గురించి పూర్తిగా తెలియనందున దాని వద్దకు వెళ్లవద్దని, తాక వద్దని, కదిలించేందుకు ప్రయత్నించ వద్దని ప్రజలకు సూచించింది. మరోవైపు ఈ మిస్టరీ వస్తువుకు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌ అయ్యాయి.

We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.

The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information.

[More in comments] pic.twitter.com/41cRuhwzZk

— Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 17, 2023