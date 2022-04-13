Scholarships | స్కాలర్‌షిప్‌లు

April 13, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

Scholarship Name 1: SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2022

Description: SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2022 is an initiative by the State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation in partnership with various reputed NGOs for bachelor’s degree holders.

Eligibility: Open for Indian or Overseas Citizens of India under the age group of 21-32 years who have completed at least a Bachelor’s degree before the commencement of the program.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 50,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/YFI7

Scholarship Name 2: CSIR Innovation Award for School Children (CIASC) 2022



Description: CSIR Innovation Award for School Children (CIASC) 2022 is an initiative for young innovative students of India below 18 years of age to harness the creative and innovative spirit of school children

Eligibility: Open for Indian students below 18 years of age as on 1st January 2022 and be enrolled in class XII at a recognized Indian school.

Prizes & Rewards: Cash awards up to INR 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2022

Application mode: Online and Offline application to – Head, CSIR-Innovation Protection Unit NISCAIR Building, 3rd Floor, 14-Satsang Vihar Marg New Delhi-110067, India

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/ASC1

Scholarship Name 3: INAE Young Entrepreneur Award 2022

Description: INAE Young Entrepreneur Award 2022 is an opportunity offered by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) to young engineers, encouraging and recognizing their innovation and entrepreneurship.

Eligibility: Open for young engineers below 45 years of age as of 1st of January of the year of the award and have attained both innovation and entrepreneurship together. The candidate must be a young innovator from academia/research organization or industry whose novel engineering/technology ideas have been translated into successful startup enterprises.

Prizes & Rewards: Cash prize of INR 2 lakh and a citation

Last Date to Apply: 30-04-2022

Application mode: Via Email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/INW1

540100