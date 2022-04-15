ENGLISH | Questions & Question Tags

Types of Sentence

1. Assertive/ Affirmative

Declarative sentence

2. Interrogative Sentence

3. Imperative Sentence

4. Exclamatory Sentence

Interrogative Sentence(?)

Interrogation means asking questions

It can be divided into two types

1. Informative Question:- It starts with WH-word and ends with question mark(?)

Eg:- Where does Rishi live?

Who are you?

Where did you go yesterday?

(where, what ,why, who , which , when, whose , whom …..)

2.Yes/No Question:- It starts with auxiliary(helping) verb and ends with question mark(?)

Eg:Do you know him?

Have you taken lunch?

Can you lift this box?

Note: Informative questions are used to take information.

Yes/No questions are used to ask for confirmation.

Exercise

1. The grammatically correct sentence among the four is

A) Where did you met your friend?

B) Why does she comes here?

C) Where have you had lunch?

D) What does it means?

2. Choose the correct YES/NO question.

A) Don’t go there.

B) Don’t go you there?

C) Do he come here?

D) Did Chandu attend class?

3. Choose the grammatically incorrect question.

A) Where does she live?

B) Why you did go there?

C) When are you waking up daily?

D B & C are incorrect.

4. Identify the question among the four

A) Do come here tomorrow.

B) Don’t do that.

C) Don’t you know.

D) Don’t you know that?

5. Choose the correct YES/NO question.

A) Do you likes reading a book?

B) Does she likes him?

C) Have you has a car?

D) Did he complete his work?

Answers:- 1 C 2 D 3 D 4 D 5 D

Question Tag

Question Tag is used in conversations. It is added to the end of statements to turn them into questions. They are used in spoken language, especially when we want to check something is true, or invite others to agree with us.

l If the statement is positive, question tag will be in negative. If the statement is negative, question tag will be positive.

Eg Pinky is watching T.V., isn’t she?

He didn’t complete his work, did he?

l The question tag begins with the auxiliary(helping)verb of the statement.

l Use comma (,) after main statement & use only contracted (short forms) of helping verbs.

l Use only pronoun in question tag and add question mark at the end of question tag.

l As per the given statement, add helping verb.

l If there is no special verb in statement, DO/DOES (simple present) DID (simple past) is used in the question tag

Eg I play chess, don’t I?

Rishi speaks English fluently, doesn’t he?

We wrote exams, didn’t we?

Peculiarities in question tag:

I am fine, aren’t I?

I am not watching a movie, am I?

Let’s dance, shall we? (after sugge -stions with let’s, we use shall we)

l Note: Statements containing words like neither, no(adjective) none, no one, nobody, nothing, scarcely, barely, hardly, hardly ever, seldom(rare) are treated as negative statements hence add positive question tag.

Eg: Nothing is permanent, is it?

Gouthami hardly goes to college, does she?

l When the subject of the sentence is anyone, everyone, someone, somebody, everybody, anybody, nobody, no one, none, neither, we use the pronoun they as the subject of the question tag.

Eg : Everyone appreciated him, didn’t they?

No one attended the meeting, didn’t they?

Neither of them speaks English, do they?

l For the statements beginning with everything, something, nothing, it is used as in the question tag.

Eg: Nothing is there, is it?

Everything is possible, is it?

l When the subject of the statement is there and one, there are repeated in the question tag.

Eg : One can achieve anything and everything , can’t one?

There are many problems, aren’t there?

l Modal auxiliary verbs like will, would, can, could are used with imperative statements if it is an order or request

Eg Write it neatly, will you?

Do me a favour , Rishi, will you?

l Will you? is used after a negative imperative statement.

Eg. Don’t eat junk food, will you?

Statement Question Tag

am aren’t

amn’t am

let’s shall we

this/that it

will won’t

shall shan’t

there there

can can’t

could couldn’t



I.Add question tag to the following statements.

1.We are ready, ………

2.You are writing a novel, ……3.He doesn’t work hard, ……..

4.Ravi never goes to temple ,

5.She will get the job, ………

6.Let’s study peacefully, ………

7.Lekhana can speak fluently, …

8. I am preparing a model,……

9.I am not right , ……………..

10.Feroz looked happy, ………

11. They live in Mallapur, ……

12.We have finished our work,…

13.I am unable to attend the meeting ,………

14. You think you are right ,……

15.It is raining, ………………

II. Exercise

Choose the correct question tag/ option to the following statements.

1 He advertised their products ,…

A) doesn’t he?

B) don’t he?

C) didn’t he? D) won’t he?

2.Nothing went wrong, ………….

A) did nothing? B) did it?

C) didn’t it D) didn’t nothing?

3. She buys vegetable, ………

A) does she? B) didn’t she?

C) doesn’t she? D) did she?

4. Rishi never follows his father advice, ……………

A) doesn’t he? B) does he?

C) didn’t he? D) did he?

5.Some of us want to watch RRR movie, ……………

A) don’t we? B) do we?

C) don’t they? D) do they?

6. Little progress was made ,…..

A) wasn’t it ? B) was it?

C) isn’t it? D) is little?

7. A few people attend the exam, … A) didn’t they? B) don’t they?

C)do they? D)did they?

8. Let’s collect funds, …..

A) shan’t they? B) shall we?

C) won’t they? D) will they?

9. Please, call me, ……

A) can’t I? B) can’t you?

C) will you D) don’t you?

10. It never works well,……

A) does it? B) doesn’t it ?

C) do it? D) don’t you?

11. Choose the right question tag.

A) I am not a student, are I ?

B) I am fine, amn’t I?

C) I am preparing for exams, aren’t I?

D) I am well, aren’t I.

12. Choose the correct statement.

A) Question tag is used in conve -rsation.

B) It is used in framing questions.

C) It is used in spoken language.

D) A & C are correct.

13. Choose the incorrect question tag.

A) No one called us , did they?

B) They seldom send messages me , don’t they?

C) They seldom send messages me , do they?

D) He hardly watches movies, does he?

14. Choose the grammatically correct question tag.

A) English is an official langu -age, does it?

B) Pinky sings melodiously, doesn’t she?

C) I am not late, are I?

D) Let us meet them, shall they?

15. Choose the incorrect question tag.

A) We learn grammar, don’t we?

B) We learn grammar, do we?

C) We spoke English, didn’t we?

D) We never watch movies, do we?

16. Be careful when you cross the road ,…….

A) don’t you? B) won’t you?

C) can you? D) won’t you?

17. Some of us wanted to stay longer, ……………..

A) don’t you? B) won’t you?

C) didn’t you? D) doesn’t he?

18. I am better than him, ………….

A) am I? B) amn’t I?

C) aren’t I? D) shall I?

19. None of the students arrived in time, ……..

A) didn’t they? B)did they?

C)wasn’t he?

D) weren’t they?

20 We mustn’t be late, ……..

A)don’t we? B) must we?

C) do we? D) won’t we?

21. He never drinks tea ……..

A) don’t he? B) didn’t he?

C) won’t he? D) doesn’t he?

22 She used to be stunning, ………

A) doesn’t she? B) won’t she?

C) didn’t she?

D) don’t she?

23. They seldom play chess, ……

A) don’t they?

B) won’t they?

C) didn’t they? D) do they?

24. Choose the correct question tag.

A) He never watches TV, doesn’t she?

B) She hardly meets her friends, does she?

C) She hardly meets her friends, doesn’t she?

D) We played chess, don’t we?

25. Choose the incorrect question tag.

A) She is not preparing for exams, is she?

B) Let us go, shan’t we?

C) We spoke with him, don’t we?

D) B & C are in correct.

Answers

1.C, 2.B 3.C 4.B 5.A

6.B 7.B 8.B 9.C 10.A

11.C 12.D 13.B 14.B 15.B

16.D 17.C 18.C 19. B 20.B

21.D 22.C 23.D 24. B 25.D

