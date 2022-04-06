March 14th is celebrated as…?

(1) In which of the following country Green Triangle was inaugurated on March 16th? (c)

a.UK b.South Africa

c.Madagascar d.Maldives

Explanation: As part of the ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav’ celebration, a “Green Triangle” named after Mahatma Gandhi, was inaugurated in Antanan arivo, the capital city of Madag ascar, on March 16, 2022. The Mahatma Gandhi Green Triangle was jointly inaugu- rated by India’s Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar and Mayor of Antananarivo, Naina Andriantsitohaina

(2) MV Ram Prasad Bismil has been in news in recent times, why? (b)

a. A satellite named after him

b. The Longest vessel sailed, named after him

c. A regiment named after him

d. A new paramilitary wing is going to be created named after him

Explanation:The MV Ram Prasad Bismil has become the longest vessel ever to sail on the river Brahmaputra. The 90 meters long and 26 meters wide flotilla, loaded with a draft of 2.1 meters, achieved the feat on March 15, 2022, when it successfully completed the pilot run of heavy cargo movement from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Haldia, to Pandu port in Guwahati

(3) Mirai is in news in recent times, what is it? (c)

a.New planet discovered

b.Green Hydrogen satellite, first time to be launched

c.Green Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle d.None

Explanation:Union Minister for Road Transport and High ways NitinGadkari inaugu rated the world’s most advan ced technology-developed Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai at New Delhi on March 16, 2022.Toyota Mirai is India’s first Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), which is completely powered by Hydrogen.

(4) Match the following? (a)

1.2022 FIDE chess Olympiad venue a. Chennai

2.India’s first world peace centre b. Gurugram

3.IndrayaniMedicity c. Pune

a.1-a, 2-b, 3-c

b.1-c, 2-b, 3-a

c.1-b, 2-c, 3-a

d.1-a, 2-c, 3-b

Explanation:India has been picked as the host nation for the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022. The 44th edition of the Olympiad is scheduled to be held in Chennai. from 26th July 2022 to 8th August 2022. India’s first World Peace Center is soon to come up in Gurugram, Haryana, for the establishment of peace and harmony in the world through the mental, emotional and character development of the people. The state government of Maharashtra has announced to set up the country’s first medical city named ‘Indrayani Medicity’ in Pune, to provide all kinds of specialised treatment under one

roof.

(5) DCI and CSL have inked an agreement and its purpose is? (b)

a.To build a new war sea plane

b.First dredger of the country

c.First, solar powered vessel

d.First solar powered electric vessel

Explanation: The Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has inked an agreement to build the first indigenous dredger of the country. The agreement was signed on March 17, 2022, and the project is estimated to be completed within 34 months, at a cost of around Rs. 920 crore

(6) Global recycling day is cele brated on? (c)

a.March 16th b.March 17th

c.March 18th d.March 19th

Explanation:The Global Recycling Day is observed every year on 18th of March to recognise the importance of recycling as a resource, not waste. The theme for 2022 is “recycling fraternity”. The theme recognises the people who put themselves on the frontline to collect waste and recycling during the multiple lockdowns.

(7) ‘113 to 103’ is in news in recent times, it is about? (b)

a.Number of CPSEs came down from 113 to 103

b.MMR has come down from 113 to 103

c.Due to privatization, the total number of PSUs come down from 113 to 103

d.None

Explanation:The maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in India showed significant improvement at 103 for the period 2017-19,according to the official data released by the Registrar General of India on March 14, 2022. This rate was 122 in 2015-17 and 113 in 2016-18. MMR is defined as the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births during a given period

(8) Mahanadi coalfields are in which state? (d)

a.Jharkhand b.Chattisgarh

c.West Bengal d.Odisha

Explanation:The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), in Sambalpur, Odisha has become the leading coal producing

company in India. MCL achieved this feat after its overall coal production crossed 157 million tonnes (MT) in the financial year 2021-22.

(9) In which of the following place, India’s first virtual Smart Grid Knowledge Centre was launched? (c)

a.Lucknow b.Ahmedabad

c.Manesar d.Indore

Explanation:The Union Mini ster for Power, Shri Raj Kumar Singh virtually launched the first of its kind Virtual Smart Grid Knowledge Center (Virtual SGKC) and Inno vation Park, as part of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav Programme. The Virtual SGKC will give a digital footprint of the physical setup of SGKC, established by POWERGRID in 2018 at its centre in Manesar, Haryana

(10) Katalin Novak is the new President of…? (d)

a.Norway b.Maldives

c.Switzerland d.Hungary

Explanation:The Parliament of Hungary has elected Katalin Eva Novak to be the first female President of the country. Novak won the 2022 Presidential election by a two-thirds majority. She won 72.87% of the overall voting or 137 seats out of the total 199 seats

(11) India’s first Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal was launched …? (a)

a.Eastern railways

b.Northern railways

c.Southern railways

d.Western railways

Explanation:The Indian Rail ways has commissioned the first ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal’ (GCT) in Asansol Division of Eastern Railways, under the PM GATI-SHAKTI prog ramme.This private siding of Maithan Power Limited was commissioned by the Asansol division at Thaparn agar in Jharkhand

(12) March 14th is celebrated as…? (c)

1.International day of Mathe matics

2. International day of action for rivers

3. World consumer rights day

a. 1, 3 b. 2, 3

c. 1, 2 d. 1, 2, 3

Explanation:The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is observed every year on 14th of March.The theme for 2022 IDM is “Mathematics Unites!.The International Day of Action for Rivers is celebrated every year on 14th of March.It was first marked in March 1997. World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 every year to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs,and protect consumers across the globe against market abuses.

(13) India’s first drone school was launched at? (d)

a.Surat b.Pune

c.Mumbai d.Gwalior

Explanation:The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan jointly inaugurated the first drone school in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on March 10, 2022. This drone school is one of the five Drone Schools planned to be opened in different cities of Madhya Pradesh. The other four cities are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Satna.

(14) India’s first fully women-owned industrial park is in? (b)

a.Delhi b.Hyderabad

c.Jaipur d.Guwahati

Explanation:India’s first 100% women-owned industrial park became operational on March 08, 2022, in Hyderabad, Telangana.The industrial park is promoted by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) in partnership with the state government of Telangana

(15) Which of the following is/are true? (c)

1.Punjab state has launched KaushalyaMatritvaYojana

2.Chhattisgarh state has launched Kaushalya Matritva Yojana

3.Matrushakti Udaymita scheme was launched by Madhya Pradesh

4.Matrushakti Udaymita scheme was launched by Haryana

a.1, 3 b.1, 4 c.2, 4 d.2, 3

Explanation:Chhattisgarh Chief Minister BhupeshBaghel launched a new scheme titled ‘KaushalyaMatritvaYojana’ on March 07, 2022.The scheme aims to give financial assistance of Rs 5000 to women on the birth of second girl child. Haryana Chief Minister, ManoharLalKhattar has announced a new scheme for women, ‘Haryana Matrushakti Udaymita Scheme’, on International Women’s Day, to provide financial support to women entrepreneurs.

