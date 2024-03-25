Allu Arjun | టాలీవుడ్ ఐకాన్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ (Allu Arjun) ఇటీవలే వైజాగ్, హైదరాబాద్లో పుష్ప ది రూల్ షూటింగ్ షెడ్యూల్ను పూర్తి చేశాడని తెలిసిందే. ప్రస్తుతం షూట్కు విరామం తీసుకున్న బన్నీ తన సతీమణి, పిల్లలతో కలిసి దుబాయ్కు పయనమయ్యాడు. అయితే అందరూ ఈ ట్రిప్ విశ్రాంతిలో భాగంగానే అయి ఉండవచ్చని అంతా చర్చించుకుంటుండగా.. అల్లు అర్జున్ దుబాయ్కు వెళ్లడానికి గల కారణం ఇదేనంటూ ఓ వార్త హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది.
తాజా టాక్ ప్రకారం మేడమ్ టుస్సాడ్స్ మ్యూజియంలో తన మైనపు విగ్రహ ఆవిష్కరణకు హాజరుకాబోతున్నాడట. అయితే ఈ ఈవెంట్కు సంబంధించి మాత్రం ఎలాంటి అప్డేట్స్ బయటకు రాలేదు. మరి రానున్న రోజుల్లో దీనిపై ఏదైనా అధికారిక ప్రకటన ఉండబోతుందనేది చూడాలంటున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్. ఇదిలా ఉంటే అల్లు అర్జున్ మరోవైపు త్రివిక్రమ్ శ్రీనివాస్తో AA22 ప్రకటించాడని తెలిసిందే. దీంతోపాటు సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగా (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) డైరెక్షన్లో AA23 సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడు.
పుష్పరాజ్ ఎక్కడ..?
పుష్ప ది రూల్ రిలీజ్ అప్డేట్ లుక్ ..
Mark the Date ❤️🔥❤️🔥
15th AUG 2024 – #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide 🔥🔥
PUSHPA RAJ IS COMING BACK TO CONQUER THE BOX OFFICE 💥💥
Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries pic.twitter.com/LWbMbk3K5c
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) September 11, 2023
2 Most awaited Pan Indian sequels are aiming the same date (Aug 15)🤜🤛#Pushpa2TheRule #Indian2
Which movie are you waiting for the most ❓ pic.twitter.com/qkid6EM2Jo
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 11, 2023
AA23 అప్డేట్..
MASSIVE! Three powerhouses of India, Icon Star @alluarjun, producer #BhushanKumar & director @imvangasandeep join forces. The movie under this association will be produced by @TSeries & #BhadrakaliPictures.#KrishanKumar @vangapranay @vangapictures #ShivChanana @neerajkalyan_24 pic.twitter.com/bUhXo6o8QN
— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) March 3, 2023
సెలబ్రేషన్స్ మూడ్ స్టిల్స్..
National award winners for #PushpaTheRise – Icon Star @alluarjun and Rockstar @ThisIsDSP are here at the Grand Celebration ❤🔥
Celebrating the National Award Winners of TFI 💫#KoratalaSiva #NaveenYerneni #RaviShankar pic.twitter.com/3vUdxpV8v1
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 21, 2023
#Pushpa సెట్స్ లో small celebrations 🎉#AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/RhKnXkJsHM
— Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) October 19, 2023
