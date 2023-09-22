Apps:
Shilpa Shetty | దేశవ్యాప్తంగా గణేశ్‌ చతుర్థి ఉత్సవాలు ఘనంగా కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. చిన్నా, పెద్దా అంతా కలిసి గణేశుడి వేడుకల్లో పాల్గొంటున్నారు. సెలబ్రిటీలు కూడా గణనాథుని దర్శనానికి క్యూలు కడుతున్నారు. ఇవాళ బాలీవుడ్ నటి శిల్పాశెట్టి (Shilpa Shetty) ముంబై లాల్‌బాగ్‌లోని Lalbaugcha Raja గణేశుడిని దర్శించుకుని.. ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేసింది.

శిల్పాశెట్టితోపాటు టాలీవుడ్ భామ పూజాహెగ్డే కూడా గణనాథుడి సేవలో తరించిపోయింది. శిల్పాశెట్టి మరోవైపు గణేశుడి నిమజ్జనంలో సోదరి షమితాశెట్టితో కలిసి డ్యాన్స్ చేసింది. గణేశుడి దర్శనానికి సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట్లో ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతోంది. శిల్పాశెట్టి ప్రస్తుతం కన్నడలో KD, హిందీలో Sukhee సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తోంది. కిసీ కా భాయ్ కిసీ కీ జాన్ తర్వాత కొత్త సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇవ్వలేదు పూజాహెగ్డే.

గోవిందా, నేహా మాలిక్‌, సయీ మంజ్రేకర్‌, ఆదా శర్మ, సల్మాన్‌ ఖాన్‌, సునీల్ గవాస్కర్‌తోపాటు పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు గణనాయకుడిని సేవలో తరించారు.

 

