Nayanthara | నయనతార Mannangatti Since 1960 షూటింగ్ పూర్తి.. ఫొటోలు వైరల్

Nayanthara | వన్ ఆఫ్ ది లీడింగ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా కొనసాగుతోన్న నయనతార (Nayanthara) నటిస్తోన్న తమిళ చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి Mannangatti Since 1960. చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్నట్టు మేకర్స్ ఇటీవలే ప్రకటించారు.

Nayanthara | తెలుగు, తమిళం, మలయాళం, హిందీ, కన్నడ భాషల్లో స్టార్ హీరోలతో సినిమాలు చేస్తూ వన్ ఆఫ్ ది లీడింగ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా కొనసాగుతోంది కన్నడ భామ నయనతార (Nayanthara). చివరగా జవాన్‌ సినిమాతో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్టందుకున్న ఈ లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. నయనతార నటిస్తోన్న తమిళ చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి Mannangatti Since 1960.

చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్నట్టు మేకర్స్ ఇటీవలే ప్రకటించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా కేక్‌ కట్‌ చేసి సెలబ్రేట్‌ చేసుకున్నారు. షూటింగ్‌ లొకేషన్‌లో సెలబ్రేషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు తాజాగా నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నాయి. డ్యూడ్‌ విక్కీ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రిన్స్‌ పిక్చర్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై లక్ష్మణ్‌ కుమార్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. యోగిబాబు, దేవదర్శిని, గౌరీ కిషన్‌, నరేంద్ర ప్రశాంత్‌ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

నయనతార ప్రస్తుతం తనీ ఒరువన్ 2, టెస్ట్‌, డియర్ స్టూడెంట్స్‌, కన్నప్ప చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తోంది. మాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ నివిన్ పౌలీ నటిస్తోన్న డియర్ స్టూడెంట్స్ చిత్రంలో కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తోండగా.. నయనతారకు స్వాగతం పలుకుతూ డియర్ స్టూడెంట్స్‌ టీం ఇటీవలే ఓ వీడియోను షేర్ చేయగా.. నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. నయన్‌ నటిస్తోన్న Test షూటింగ్‌ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది.

 

