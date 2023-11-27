Bhagavanth Kesari | భగవంత్ కేసరి బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌ దావత్‌.. అనిల్‌ రావిపూడికి కాస్లీ గిఫ్ట్‌

Bhagavanth Kesari | నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించిన చిత్రం భగవంత్ కేసరి (bhagavanth Kesari). ఇప్పటికే మేకర్స్ టీం గ్రాండ్‌గా సక్సెస్‌ సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌ కూడా జరుపుకున్నారు. ఈ ఫొటోలు కూడా నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

November 27, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Bhagavanth Kesari | నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించిన చిత్రం భగవంత్ కేసరి (bhagavanth Kesari). మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా వచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్ చేశాడు. అక్టోబర్‌ 19న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రం నిర్మాతలకు కాసుల వర్షం కురిపించింది. ఇప్పటికే మేకర్స్ టీం గ్రాండ్‌గా సక్సెస్‌ సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌ కూడా జరుపుకున్నారు. ఈ ఫొటోలు కూడా నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

కాగా భగవంత్ కేసరి గ్రాండ్ సక్సెస్‌ అందుకున్న నేపథ్యంలో డైరెక్టర్ అనిల్‌ రావిపూడికి ఖరీదైన కానుకను అందించారు మేకర్స్‌. ఇంతకీ ఆ గిఫ్ట్ ఏంటో తెలుసా.. ? Toyota Vellfire కారును బహుమతిగా అందించారు. నిర్మాత సాహు గారపాటి డైరెక్టర్ అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి కారు తాళపు చెవి అందిస్తున్న స్టిల్ ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది.

ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ఓవర్సీస్‌లో పాపులర్ లీడింగ్ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూషన్‌ హౌజ్‌ సరిగమ సినిమాస్ విడుదల చేసింది. ఓవర్సీస్‌లో కూడా మంచి వసూళ్లు రాబట్టింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో కాజల్ అగర్వాల్‌ (Kajal Aggarwal) ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్‌ రోల్‌లో నటించింది. శ్రీలీల కీలక పాత్ర పోషించగా.. బాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ విలన్‌గా నటించగా.. ఆర్‌ శరత్‌కుమార్‌, రఘుబాబు కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని షైన్‌ స్క్రీన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సాహు గారపాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మించారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఎస్‌ థమన్‌ మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందించాడు.

The makers of #BlockbusterBhagavanthKesari, @Shine_Screens gifted a brand new Toyota Vellfire car to the sensational director @AnilRavipudi for the tremendous Success#BhagavanthKesari Now Streaming & Trending Top on @PrimeVideoIN 🔥#NandamuriBalakrishna @MsKajalAggarwal… pic.twitter.com/qZiCFYqliR

— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 27, 2023

షూటింగ్‌లో ఫన్‌ టైం..

శ్రీలీల ప్రమోషనల్ వీడియో..

A special message from the lovely Vijji Papa aka #SreeLeela to all USA Audience 🤩🙌🏻 It’s time to reserve your seats for action packed emotional ride #BhagavanthKesari 🔥 USA 🇺🇸 premieres on Oct 18th Overseas by @sarigamacinemas #NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi… pic.twitter.com/GtNu9qz2Uh — Sarigama Cinemas (@sarigamacinemas) October 16, 2023

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి ట్రైలర్‌..

ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్‌ స్టిల్స్‌..

A Vision in Glamour 🤩@MsKajalAggarwal shines like a dazzling jewel at the #BhagavanthKesari Grand Trailer Launch Event ❤️‍🔥🌞

IN CINEMAS OCT 19th💥#NBKLikeNeverBefore#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddi… pic.twitter.com/Cg767a4bDG

— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 8, 2023

ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌..

WARANGAL, Get ready to welcome NELAKONDA BHAGAVANTH KESARI ❤️‍🔥#BhagavanthKesari MASSive Trailer Launch Event on 8th OCT at University Arts & Science College, Hanamkonda🔥 IN CINEMAS OCT 19th💥#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun… pic.twitter.com/r0Vqotnv1x — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 6, 2023

కేసరి ట్రైలర్‌ టైం ఫిక్స్‌..

Gear up for #BhagavanthKesari’s explosive extravaganza Like Never Before💥

TRAILER OUT ON OCT 8th❤️‍🔥

This time, beyond your imagination🔥

In Cinemas from October 19th😎 pic.twitter.com/YYuFPyWj9j

— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 5, 2023

ఉయ్యాలో ఉయ్యాలా లిరికల్ సాంగ్..

గణేశ్ ఆంథెమ్‌..

Glad to be joining forces with the most successful @sarigamacinemas to bring our most prestigious film #BhagavanthKesari to the overseas audience ❤️‍🔥 Massive USA Premieres on Oct 18th 🔥 https://t.co/BXfZeJSbMr — Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) August 18, 2023

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి టీజర్‌..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరితో అర్జున్‌ రాంపాల్‌..

It’s a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro… pic.twitter.com/urHmQeQ070 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 14, 2023