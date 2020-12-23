The Dog in the Manger

One day a dog was roaming on the streets in search of a place for its afternoon nap. While searching for the place, the dog jumped into the manger of an ox. The dog found a cosy place and lay upon the straw. After a while, the ox returned from afternoon work to the manager. The ox felt hungry and wanted to eat some of the straw. The dog in a rage, being awakened from his nap, stood up and barked at the ox. When the ox came near, the dog attempted to bite him. At last the ox had to give up the hope of getting at the straw and went away.



MORAL: People often grudge others what they cannot enjoy themselves.



