Rahim brushed his teeth and drank milk. Next he took a bath and then his breakfast. His sister Razia was not ready to go to school. Didi, why aren’t you ready yet? It’s already 8-30. Razia laughed. Rahim said, Why are you laughing, Didi? Aren’t you coming to school? Razia, her mother, father, grandmother and her grandfather laughed. Rahim got angry. He shouted,Why are you all laughing? I am just going to school. All of them said, Don’t you know today is Sunday! Ahaha...ha...ha.!

