ఆదివారం 31 మే 2020
Zindagi - May 31, 2020 , 23:20:30

A mistake

A mistake

Rahim brushed his teeth and drank milk. Next he took a bath  and then his breakfast. His sister  Razia was not  ready  to go to school. Didi, why aren’t you ready yet? It’s already 8-30. Razia laughed. Rahim said, Why are you laughing, Didi?  Aren’t you coming to school? Razia, her mother, father, grandmother and her grandfather laughed. Rahim got angry. He shouted,Why are you all laughing? I am just going to school.  All of them said, Don’t you know  today is Sunday! Ahaha...ha...ha.!

RELATED NEWS
భాషకు బాసట..
భాషకు బాసట..
అమ్మ.. ఆఫీసు.. ఒత్తిడి!
అమ్మ.. ఆఫీసు.. ఒత్తిడి!
రంగుల ‘ఛాయ’
రంగుల ‘ఛాయ’

More

Previous Article ఖేల్‌రత్న అవార్డుకు రెండోసారి వినేశ్‌ పోగట్‌ పేరు
Next Article అంతులేని ఆకాశం
Namasthe Telangana Telegram Channel

తాజావార్తలు


MOST READ
వికారాబాద్ జిల్లాలో మరో ముగ్గురికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్ వికారాబాద్ జిల్లాలో మరో ముగ్గురికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్
నేడు నో టొబాకో డే సందర్భంగా సూచనలు సిగరెట్‌ తాగే అలవాటు మానుకోండి ఇలా!
ఐదు నెలల్లో గౌరవెల్లికి నీళ్లు ఐదు నెలల్లో గౌరవెల్లికి నీళ్లు
ఖేల్‌రత్నకు రోహిత్‌ శర్మ.. అర్జునకు ముగ్గురి పేర్లు ఖేల్‌రత్నకు రోహిత్‌ శర్మ.. అర్జునకు ముగ్గురి పేర్లు
నేటి నుంచి పల్లె, పట్టణ ప్రగతి కార్యక్రమాలు నేటి నుంచి పల్లె, పట్టణ ప్రగతి కార్యక్రమాలు
జైసల్మేర్ లో మిడతల దండు..వీడియో జైసల్మేర్ లో మిడతల దండు..వీడియో
ఐటీ ఎగుమతుల్లో తెలంగాణ మేటి.. 18 శాతం వరకు వృద్ధి ఐటీ ఎగుమతుల్లో తెలంగాణ మేటి.. 18 శాతం వరకు వృద్ధి
ఈతకు వెళ్లి ఇద్దరు దుర్మరణం ఈతకు వెళ్లి ఇద్దరు దుర్మరణం
నాచారంలో యువతి అదృశ్యం నాచారంలో యువతి అదృశ్యం
గుండెకు ‘వర్చువల్‌'శస్త్ర చికిత్స గుండెకు ‘వర్చువల్‌'శస్త్ర చికిత్స
TRENDING
ప్రతి నీటి బొట్టును ఒడిసిపట్టడమే లక్ష్యం
ఇన్‌స్టా‌లో అత్యధిక ఫాలోవర్లున్న టాప్‌ 5 సెలబ్రిటీలు వీరే..
మైనర్‌ భుజాలపై ప్రేమికుడు.. ఊరేగిస్తూ చితకబాదారు
శృంగార వాంఛ అదుపులో పెట్టుకోలేక ఏం చేశాడో తెలుసా?
బిడ్డ కోసం పామును పరుగులు పెట్టించిన ఎలుక.. వీడియో
మేం జంతువులమా?.. కరోనా బాధితుల ఆవేదన
ఆ పదానికి అర్థమేంటి అంటోన్న కరీనా..వీడియో వైరల్‌
చనిపోయినట్టుగా నటించిన పెరూ మేయర్‌..ఫొటోలు వైరల్‌
లవర్‌ను కలిసేందుకు అమ్మాయిలా అవతారమెత్తాడు..
వంతెనవచ్చింది

To advertise on ntnews website contact [email protected]

THE CONTENTS OF THIS SITE ARE © 2020 TELANGANA PUBLICATIONS PVT. LTD

Resources

logo