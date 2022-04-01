'; 'ఆల్ ఫూల్స్ డే'ని 'ఆల్ కూల్ డే'గా మారుద్దాం.. ఎంపీ సంతోష్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్

April 1, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

హైద‌రాబాద్ : టీఆర్ఎస్ రాజ్య‌స‌భ స‌భ్యులు, గ్రీన్ ఇండియా ఛాలెంజ్ సృష్టిక‌ర్త సంతోష్ కుమార్ ఆలోచింప‌జేసే ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఏప్రిల్ 1న ఎవ‌రినైనా ఫూల్ చేయాల‌ని ప్ర‌య‌త్నించడం సాధార‌ణమ‌ని సంతోష్ కుమార్ త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. అయితే ఆల్ ఫూల్స్ డేని ఆల్ కూల్ డేగా మార్చేందుకు.. గ్రీన్ ఇండియా ఛాలెంజ్‌లో భాగంగా మీ ప‌రిచ‌య‌స్తుల‌కు ఒక మొక్క‌ను బ‌హుమ‌తిగా ఇచ్చి ఆశ్చ‌ర్య‌ప‌రిచేందుకు ఎందుకు ఆలోచించకూడ‌ద‌ని సంతోష్ కుమార్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

Well! It will be quite common if you try to fool someone on 1st April. Instead, why don’t you consider to surprise your acquaintance by gifting a sapling as part of #GreenIndiaChallenge to make the #AllFoolsDay an #AllCoolDay 🌱.#AprilFoolDay pic.twitter.com/K50tKSP9k9

— Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) April 1, 2022